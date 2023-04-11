The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Several people shot outside funeral home in Northeast Washington

By
and 
April 11, 2023 at 1:01 p.m. EDT
Several people were shot Tuesday afternoon outside a funeral home in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE. It happened near the Stewart Funeral Home, though police did not immediately say if there was a connection.

Authorities also could not immediately provide a precise number of victims or their conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

