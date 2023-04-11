Several people shot outside funeral home in Northeast Washington

Listen0 minGift ArticleShareSeveral people were shot Tuesday afternoon outside a funeral home in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE. It happened near the Stewart Funeral Home, though police did not immediately say if there was a connection.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightAuthorities also could not immediately provide a precise number of victims or their conditions.This is a developing story and will be updated.GiftOutlineGift ArticleMore coverage on D.C. gun violenceHAND CURATEDD.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.October 4, 2022D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.October 4, 2022Two kids, a loaded gun and the man who left a 4-year-old to die September 27, 2021Two kids, a loaded gun and the man who left a 4-year-old to die September 27, 2021Seeing Sierra one last timeMarch 21, 2022Seeing Sierra one last timeMarch 21, 2022View 3 more storiesLoading...