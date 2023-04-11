Familiar faces duke it out in primary battles over new Va. Senate maps

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Virginia’s 140 state lawmakers had braced for a political bloodbath after the state Supreme Court in late 2021 approved new political maps that left about half of them doubled- or tripled-up in redrawn districts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But when the first primaries under those maps take place June 20, only two contests will take the form that legislators initially feared, with incumbents from the same chamber and the same party pitted against each other.

Bloodbath averted? Not entirely.

While more than two dozen retirements headed off some conflicts, a host of delegates resolved theirs by setting their sights on the Senate, where their profiles would be higher and the term is four years instead of two. Some are running for open seats, but others are challenging incumbents from their own party. A number of former legislators and local officials, sensing an opening in redrawn districts, also are taking on fellow Democrats and Republicans.

“If you’re in the House of Delegates, the first Senate election after a redistricting is always going to be an optimal time for trying to move up,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington. “That is doubly true this election cycle.”

Court-appointed “special masters,” who drew Virginia’s new House and Senate maps after a bipartisan commission failed to agree on district lines, gave no special priority to incumbency, instead choosing to draw districts that more closely corresponded to existing county and city borders.

In many cases around the commonwealth, that meant two or even three lawmakers from the same party found themselves drawn into the same district. More than two dozen legislators chose to retire rather than to run against one of their colleagues.

But two Democratic senators and two Republican delegates who were paired up refused to budge. The resulting contests — Sen. Louise Lucas (Portsmouth) vs. Sen. Lionell Spruill, Sr. (Chesapeake) and Del. Marie March (Floyd) vs. Del. Wren Williams (Patrick) — are expected to be among the most bitterly fought of the cycle.

In some cases, the primaries highlight generational and philosophical tensions within the parties, Farnsworth said.

“The key change in the legislature next year is one that we already know: It’s generational,” Farnsworth said. “Many senior lawmakers of both parties are calling it quits rather than run in the newly drawn districts, and for some of the primaries, you’re seeing older, more experienced lawmakers facing in some cases aggressive, younger challengers.”

Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) faces a primary challenge from Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in deep-blue Senate District 36, which covers parts of western Fairfax, including Chantilly and Centreville.

Establishment Democrats in Northern Virginia have rallied around Barker, the co-chair of the influential Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, given that many of the area’s most senior lawmakers are retiring.

But the new maps mean that Barker, who was first elected to the Senate in 2007 and currently represents a more eastern district, is less widely known in the new territory. Pekarsky has been running to his left and casting herself as part of a new generation of Democrats.

A similar dynamic is in play as Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) faces a challenge from former delegate Lashrecse Aird in Senate District 13, heavily Democratic territory that includes parts of Henrico and Prince George counties as well as the cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and several rural counties.

A twice-disbarred former prosecutor, Morrissey, 65, has overcome countless controversies over a long and colorful career, including courthouse fistfights and a jail stint for a misdemeanor stemming from his relationship with his 17-year-old law firm receptionist, whom he later married. He infamously won an election from jail, commuting from his cell to the state Capitol each day while on work release. Aird, 36, is trying to make an issue of Morrissey’s conservative streak on some issues, including abortion.

Similarly, Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) faces a challenge from Del. Sally Hudson (D-Charlottesville) in Senate District 11. Deeds, 65, has served in the Senate since 2001 and spent nine years in the House before that. He was his party’s nominee for governor in 2009, losing to Republican Robert F. McDonnell. Hudson, 34, is a University of Virginia labor economist who joined the House in 2020.

As in any primary cycle, Farnsworth also said the contests will help determine the political future of each party — in the GOP’s case, on whether it will continue pushing further right, or in the Democrats’, whether it will cause a shift to the left.

“The Democrats have really lagged behind Republicans in selecting extremists as their nominees,” he said. “But that day may come, and perhaps this is the election cycle where Virginia Democrats start nominating the most liberal candidate in the way rural Virginians often choose the most conservative option.”

Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), who calls herself “Trump in heels,” faces two Republican primary challengers: former senator Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez, who leads a nonprofit focused on religious freedom. They are competing in District 12, which covers parts of Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

Chase has drawn attention for wearing a holstered .38 special on her hip on the Senate floor, cursing at a state Capitol Police officer over a parking spot, and praising Jan. 6 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “patriots.” She attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington that day but said she did not enter the Capitol.

The primary was initially expected to be a test of Trump’s hold on the party, since Sturtevant was seen as more moderate than Chase in terms of style and policy, having voted in 2019 for a red-flag law allowing authorities to temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed by a judge to be a threat to himself or others. But Sturtevant said he regretted that vote — “I whiffed that” — at a March forum put on by the gun-rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Two other Republican delegates running for the Senate participated in the Jan. 6 rally and said they did not enter the Capitol: Dave LaRock (Loudoun) and John J. McGuire III (Goochland). Neither is challenging an incumbent.

LaRock, one of three Virginia lawmakers who penned a letter to Mike Pence asking him to nullify the commonwealth’s slate of presidential electors, is one of a whopping eight Republicans running in Senate District 1, a heavily red district that covers the northern Shenandoah Valley.

McGuire, who in June promoted a local showing of the 2020 election-conspiracy movie “2000 Mules,” is one of four Republicans seeking the GOP nomination in Senate District 10, a strong Republican district that stretches west from the Richmond suburbs through rural territory nearly to Lynchburg.

On the Democratic side, one of the starkest ideological and stylistic divides is playing out in Senate District 32, blue territory that covers the eastern part of Loudoun County, including Ashburn and Sterling. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Loudoun) and former delegate Ibraheem Samirah are vying for the nomination.

Both candidates had been running or been expected to run for an overlapping House district but announced Senate bids after the incumbent, Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun), said he would retire due to a cancer diagnosis.

While Subramanyam has made efforts to work across the aisle and has already received the backing of Bell and other sitting state lawmakers, Samirah gained a reputation in Richmond for going against the state legislature’s unwritten codes of civility: He once interrupted a Trump speech with a brief protest before losing a primary race two years ago.

Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) is facing a primary challenge from Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William) for Senate District 29, a strongly Democratic district that covers parts of Prince William and Stafford counties along Interstate 95. Both McPike and Guzman work for the city of Alexandria in their day jobs.

Guzman had been drawn into a new House of Delegates district with Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William). A Peruvian immigrant who issued the rebuttal to Trump’s first State of the Union address, Guzman has called for more “bold leaders” in the Senate and said she did not want majority-minority Prince William to lose a state lawmaker of color — an inevitability if she had gone up against Torian, who is Black. McPike, who is White, has emphasized a record that shows he is “one of the most progressive” and “most effective” lawmakers in Richmond.

Senate District 33, a blue swath of eastern Prince William and Fairfax Counties, features a matchup between two former Democratic state lawmakers looking to return to Richmond after failed bids for statewide office: former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who came in second in the 2021 primary for governor, and former delegate Hala Ayala, the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor that year.

The two, once friendly on the House floor, are now duking it out for a district that includes Woodbridge, Occoquan and Lake Ridge.

“These are two very prominent Democrats, who in order to try to seek statewide office had to walk away from their seats in the House of Delegates,” Farnsworth said. “Only one of them is going to emerge and likely be on the fast track to another statewide contest.”

Other House members seeking promotion to the Senate include:

Del. Angelia Williams Graves (D-Norfolk), in the House since 2021, is vying for the nomination for an open seat in Senate District 21 against Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021, coming in third in a six-person field.

Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach), who has been in the House since 2022, is running in deep-red Senate District 19 against two other Republicans. He embraced Trump in his first run but has been calling on his party to turn away from the former president since his party’s disappointing showing in last year’s midterm elections.

Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Suffolk), in the House since 2018, faces former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler in a primary in Senate District 17, Republican-leaning territory that includes Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, parts of Portsmouth and seven other cities and counties.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico), in the House since 2018, has no rival for his party’s nomination in Senate District 16, a blue-leaning corner of suburban Richmond. In November he will face Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a senator since 2016.

Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt), a House member since 2021, faces no primary opponent in Senate District 3, a rural area anchored by Roanoke, Botetourt and Augusta counties. In the general election he will face Democrat Jade Harris, who has served as vice mayor of the town of Glasgow in Virginia’s Rockbridge County.

Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford) is vying against restaurateur Matt Strickland for the Republican nomination for Senate District 27, a red-leaning seat that includes Fredericksburg and much of the surrounding area. Strickland made headlines after state officials raided his grilled cheese restaurant, whose liquor license they suspended after he continued to operate in defiance of covid restrictions. The nominee will face the winner of a contested Democratic primary as well as independent Monica Gary, a member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors.

