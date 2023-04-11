Youngkin to meet with Democrats on felon voting rights restoration

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Democratic lawmakers plan to meet with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) Wednesday morning to press him to change — or at least clarify — a policy for restoring the voting rights of people convicted of felonies, which has led to far fewer restorations than the practices of his recent predecessors in the Executive Mansion.

But Youngkin defended his stance Tuesday, saying it conforms to the state constitution and restores a rigor to the process that other governors ignored.

“Tomorrow morning we get a chance to listen to one another and exchange views,” Youngkin told reporters after an unrelated public event in Petersburg. He added that the state constitution is “very clear that what I have to do is give every formerly incarcerated Virginian an individual review. And that’s what we’re committed to do.”

Advertisement

A host of Democratic lawmakers held a rally Tuesday on Capitol Square to call for a more open process and one that allows more people with felony records to regain their civil rights. Virginia and Kentucky are the only states that permanently ban people convicted of felonies from voting, though Virginia allows a governor to restore rights on an individual basis.

The policy dates to the constitution that Virginia adopted in 1902 with the stated purpose of disenfranchising Black men, who had won the right to vote during Reconstruction after the Civil War. Gaylene Kanoyton, regional vice president of the Virginia NAACP, said the felony disenfranchisement law disproportionately affects Black people, who are overrepresented in the prison population.

One in 5 Black Virginians is permanently disenfranchised, Kanoyton said. And while about a fifth of Virginia’s population is Black, more than half of those who have been permanently disenfranchised are Black, she said.

Advertisement

This month, the Washington-based Fair Elections Center filed suit against Youngkin, seeking to change the practice.

On Tuesday, Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth), the minority leader of the House of Delegates, invoked segregationist and Reconstruction-era state Sen. Carter Glass, who promised that the purpose of the 1902 constitution was “to remove every negro voter who can be gotten rid of, legally, without materially impairing the numerical strength of the white electorate.”

“The progeny of … Carter Glass sits up there in the governor’s mansion,” Scott said at the rally, calling for Virginians to vote on a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to someone who finishes their felony sentence.

Such an amendment would “fix this problem so the governor doesn’t have that ultimate power,” said Scott, who was convicted of a federal drug-related felony in the 1990s and had his rights restored by then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R).

McDonnell began loosening the policy in 2013, saying he believed in redemption and second chances, restoring rights to thousands. His successor, Terry McAuliffe (D), tried to restore the rights of tens of thousands of felons en masse before the state Republican Party took him to court to stop him. The Virginia Supreme Court ruled that rights could be restored only on an individual basis. So, McAuliffe signed off on about 173,000 cases, one by one.

Advertisement

Ralph Northam (D) scrapped the requirement that those convicted of a felony complete parole before winning their rights back. He restored rights to more than 126,000 people before leaving office.

Northam’s protocol automatically submitted former felons for consideration. With that policy in place, Youngkin restored voting rights to about 3,500 people in the first months after he took office in 2022, according to a mandatory report his administration filed with the state Senate in February.

But the same report shows that from May to October, the number of people whose rights were restored had dwindled to around 800, suggesting that Youngkin had changed the policy.

State Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake), chairman of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, wrote to the administration in March to ask why the numbers had taken such a sharp drop. Youngkin’s office said that the governor now requires those convicted of felonies to apply to get their rights back and go through a process involving extensive review.

Advertisement

But Spruill said Tuesday that Youngkin has never made clear any criteria for how to qualify.

“The governor has given me an audience tomorrow morning,” Spruill said, adding he will bring other Democratic leaders to press for answers. The General Assembly convenes later that day to take up vetoes and other proposals from the governor.

Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), who has worked for many years to get voters to consider changing the state constitution, said at the rally that she will not rest until Youngkin’s policy is changed.

“Voting is a sacred right — not a privilege, as the governor would have you believe,” she said. “Let the voters decide. Why are we afraid of our voters?”

GiftOutline Gift Article