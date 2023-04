Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) will take his first international trip as governor this week, leaving for London for unspecified trade meetings and to give a keynote speech at forum for global philanthropists, his office said Tuesday.

Moore’s speech to the Skoll World Forum in Oxford will be Thursday evening, followed by meetings with companies Friday, his staff said. The purpose is to attract private investment in hopes of addressing social issues such as child poverty, aides said, an effort that Moore has made the cornerstone of his agenda.