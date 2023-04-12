D.C. housing director’s $41,250 bonus at issue in council hearing

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Face-to-face for the first time publicly since he gathered reporters on the steps of city hall last month to denounce her agency's "leadership culture," D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. had a question for Brenda Donald on Monday: "Who approved the bonus?" At issue was not just the $41,250 that Donald received in January on top of the $275,000 she makes annually to lead the embattled D.C. Housing Authority, but also concerns expressed by White that the DCHA is not sufficiently transparent about its affairs.

At the routine oversight hearing, Donald told White (D-At Large) that who approved the bonus and by what rationale was not his business as chair of the council’s Housing Committee. The dust-up reflected mounting tension between two of the highest-profile players in delivering housing aid to District residents in need at a critical time for the agency, which is trying to rectify deficiencies identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last fall in a report deeply critical of DCHA’s oversight and governance.

Donald said the bonus was between her and the housing authority’s board of commissioners. When White pursued the issue further, she added that an ad hoc board committee “sets the bonus standards that are vetted by the full board.”

Several members of that former board contacted after the hearing said any approval should have required a vote of the full board, which never happened.

Two recalled an ad hoc committee being planned to take up the issue, though they were uncertain who was to be on it. Others said they were not aware of such a committee existing, or, if it did exist, ever meeting. The previous 13-member board was disbanded in December, after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pushed legislation replacing it with a nine-voting-member reform board, which held its first public meeting on Jan. 25. The bonus was paid on Jan. 6, according to a spreadsheet the DCHA provided to the council committee.

Bowser, who controls the DCHA’s board through her ability to appoint its members and has been a strong supporter of Donald, declined through a spokeswoman to immediately comment Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development report noted that Donald’s salary exceeds HUD’s salary limit but said that “DCHA utilizes nonfederal funds” to pay it. The report pointed in the same paragraph to Donald’s lack of experience in property development, property management or managing federal housing programs before being hired by the DCHA’s board chairman at the time, Neil Albert, to lead the agency in 2021.

“I can assure you our board never approved a bonus for her,” former board member Ann Hoffman said Tuesday. Hoffman remembers the previous board’s chair, Dionne Bussey-Reeder, asking her in the fall to join a committee to evaluate Donald’s performance. But Hoffman declined. “I never heard of them meeting. I never heard about them developing any metrics. I certainly never heard anything about a bonus,” she said.

Bussey-Reeder declined to comment. Several other board members agreed with Hoffman that the full board never approved the bonus. Two of them said they doubted the ad hoc committee’s existence.

“There was no such thing as an ad hoc at all,” said Kenneth Council, the previous board’s vice chairman. “We never discussed anything about Brenda getting a bonus.”

The chairman of the new reform board, Raymond Skinner, was also on the previous board. He said Tuesday that his understanding is that Bussey-Reeder led an ad hoc committee that approved the bonus, but he said he didn’t know who else was on it.

Donald’s employment contract says any bonus awarded to her “must be approved in advance by the Board.” Skinner said the agency’s general counsel, Lorry Bonds, construed the contract’s language to mean that a board committee could authorize the bonus without the full board’s approval.

Skinner said he has not seen paperwork authorizing the bonus nor asked for it. “I’m satisfied that based on the advice of the general counsel it was done properly,” he said. Bonds did not return an email Tuesday seeking comment.

Bill Slover, the previous board’s longest serving member, said he had “no idea of the existence of an ad hoc committee,” that any bonus proposal should have come to the full board and that given the agency’s performance, “the approval of any bonus is far-fetched.”

The DCHA did not release any paperwork authorizing the bonus to The Washington Post on Tuesday, its statutory deadline for responding to a Freedom of Information Act request The Post made last month.

Donald has said she will not stay at the agency after her two-year contract expires this fall, and she told White on Monday that people applying to replace her would be “looking at this.”

“We feel that it’s very important that we draw an appropriate line between what is personnel information that should remain between executive director and the board of directors,” Donald said, before beginning an explanation of why she deserved the bonus.

White, expressing frustration, cut her off, and the two launched into an argument over whether who approved her bonus amounted to personnel information. White said his committee had requested information about the bonus on March 9 and that it sent a follow-up request 10 days later but did not receive answers.

After a verbal exchange, White said that he would move on but that Donald’s refusal to answer such questions is why “the agency sits under such a cloud of mistrust.”

“What you heard from witness after witness are people who are unhappy with the agency, unhappy with communication and unhappy with performance,” White said of earlier public testimony. “And you come to a hearing and refuse to answer questions. I’m going to keep moving. But I think the public and this committee have all the information we need on this issue. If it should have been done, then you would have no problem answering the question.”

In defending her record during the hearing, Donald said her performance metrics were “to improve public housing conditions for the people who live there, to increase occupancy, to improve our business practices, make sure that our financial bottom line is solid, and to move projects that have been stuck for many years forward.”

“I am proud to say that I have delivered on the major items that the board and the community expect of me,” Donald said.

Public housing occupancy, which Donald called her top priority and pledged to improve last year, instead dropped from 79 percent to less than 73 percent, the lowest in the nation among large public housing authorities. Donald has said the agency is turning a corner on the issue.

In November, just after the report was issued, Donald awarded more than a dozen members of her executive staff bonuses from about $3,000 to $20,000, records show. Donald, asked about the payments then, said by email that the agency has “an annual bonus plan for the executive leadership team based on performance plans with metrics and quantifiable goals. The bonuses are discretionary with a maximum award of 10 percent.”

Donald’s bonus amounted to 15 percent of her salary.

