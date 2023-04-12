Frederick County sheriff pleads not guilty in machine gun scheme

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins appeared in federal court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired with a gun shop owner to illegally secure machine guns that were rented out by the shop for profit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jenkins, who remains the sitting sheriff after the indictment in the alleged scheme was announced last week, was released pending trial. He was ordered to surrender his fire arms — a condition that is not unusual for those facing federal charges.

When asked in court how he pleaded, Jenkins said: “My plea is not guilty, your honor.”

Jenkins, 66, declined to comment on the charges after the hearing in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Jenkins has lead the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and was charged with conspiracy and making false statements to acquire the machine guns, prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced last week.

Robert Justin Krop, owner of the Machine Gun Nest in Frederick, faces the same charges. Krop is expected to appear in court Thursday. Krop could not be reached for comment, and online federal court records on Wednesday afternoon did not list an attorney for him.

Prosecutors say Jenkins, 66, and Krop, 36, coordinated to use letterhead from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to request machine guns for the agency to review for possible purchase. Investigators allege in court documents, however, that Krop had asked Jenkins to submit the letters so that the weapons could later be rented to customers.

An indictment released last week says the Machine Gun Nest made more than $100,000 in profits from machine gun rentals in 2018 and 2019.

Last week at a news conference, a sheriff’s department spokesman read a statement from Jenkins that stated he has been cooperative with federal authorities through the investigation and would hold off on commenting until the “process plays out.”

Prosecutors said in court that they were not seeking to have Jenkins detained as the case goes forward but did ask that he be ordered to surrender all firearms, including his service firearm.

One of Jenkin’s attorneys, Andrew White, argued that Jenkins should be allowed to keep his weapons, saying that Jenkins has never had problems with firearms and that he has received death threats.

“There is nothing to suggest that him having a firearm puts … anybody else at risk. I think it’s just the opposite, frankly,” White said. “He is a tremendous, good family man.”

