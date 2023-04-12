Man fatally shot inside McDonald’s in the District

The killing happened inside the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of Benning Road sometime after 6 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Carew said.

Investigators did not immediately reveal what may have led to the attack.

Officials described the assailant as a Black male with twists in his hair, who wore a white shirt and blue jeans with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist, according to the department’s social media account, and was armed with a handgun.