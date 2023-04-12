The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot inside McDonald’s in the District

By
April 12, 2023 at 11:50 p.m. EDT
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)
Listen
1 min

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a fast-food restaurant in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The killing happened inside the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of Benning Road sometime after 6 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Carew said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Investigators did not immediately reveal what may have led to the attack.

Officials described the assailant as a Black male with twists in his hair, who wore a white shirt and blue jeans with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist, according to the department’s social media account, and was armed with a handgun.

Police asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Loading...