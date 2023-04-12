Man fatally shot inside McDonald’s in the District

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a fast-food restaurant in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.
Investigators did not immediately reveal what may have led to the attack.
Officials described the assailant as a Black male with twists in his hair, who wore a white shirt and blue jeans with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist, according to the department’s social media account, and was armed with a handgun.
Police asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.