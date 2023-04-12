Juul to pay D.C. $15 million in settlement for marketing products to teens

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

E-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs will pay the District more than $15 million as part of a settlement over allegations that the company deceptively marketed its products toward teenagers while downplaying their addictive properties, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) said Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight D.C. joined New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Colorado in the $462 million settlement. Schwalb said at a virtual news conference that the $15.2 million sum the District will receive reflects the largest-ever litigated settlement under the city’s consumer protection law.

“Juul’s actions were a replay of the Big Tobacco playbook that state [attorneys general] took on in the ’90s,” Schwalb said. “Just like Joe Camel and other tools to make smoking look cool, Juul came along in 2015 and targeted kids with deceptive, manipulative social media marketing designed to make its e-cigarettes seem trendy.”

Juul, a company that began as a Silicon Valley start-up, has received some blame for the popularity of youth vaping; Juul use among young people spiked around 2019. That same year, it announced a “reset” aimed at restoring public trust, halting its television, print and digital ads.

In a statement Wednesday, Juul said the settlement resolution will help the company chart a path forward.

“With this settlement, we are nearing total resolution of the company’s historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future. We have now settled with 47 states and territories, providing over $1 billion to participating states, in addition to our global resolution of the U.S. private litigation,” the company said. “Since our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019, underage use of JUUL products has declined by 95% based on the National Youth Tobacco Survey.”

The settlement agreement also restricts Juul from advertising on social media channels used by youths, or on billboards or public transportation — and restricts the company from including people under the age of 35 in advertisements.

D.C. sued Juul Labs in 2019 and alleged that the company marketed its products to underage users and enabled them to make purchases online through an ineffective age-verification system that “contained an array of flaws and loopholes.”

The month before then-Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) filed the suit, D.C. Health reported the city’s first death associated with vaping. At that time, Schwalb said, the principal of one of D.C.’s largest high schools estimated that half of the school’s juniors and seniors were using e-cigarettes — mostly Juul.

The D.C. lawsuit further alleged that Juul downplayed the nicotine levels in its products while overstating their effectiveness as a path to quitting traditional cigarettes. Similar allegations were raised in lawsuits against Juul brought by other states around that time.

Juul’s past practices, Schwalb said Wednesday, “reversed a decades-long trend of declining teen smoking rates.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said Wednesday that across the board, the funds from the settlement will generally be spent on efforts to further prevent and mitigate the harmful effects of e-cigarettes, particularly on young people, and to support anti-vaping programs.

“Juul targeted youth by glamorizing vaping with colorful ads featuring young models at flashy parties in New York City and the Hamptons, all while downplaying the harmful effects of vaping,” James said. “Juul’s lies led to a nationwide public health crisis and put addictive products in the hands of minors who thought they were doing something harmless.”

James added: “Today, Juul is paying for the widespread harm it caused.”

The settlement marks the latest legal action around Juul and its products. Juul agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by 33 states and Puerto Rico also related to the company’s marketing to teens. In December, the company reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases involving nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, which included payments related to nicotine addiction and reimbursement for people who purchased Juul products. Juul did not disclose that settlement amount.

Last year, the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul’s e-cigarettes off the market, asserting that the company failed to demonstrate that the products were safe for use at any age. But that ban was put on hold weeks later, and the FDA said in July that it had suspended the ban pending an additional review.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey, an annual federal government study, found in October there were 2.5 million adolescent e-cigarette users in 2022, with the majority choosing flavored products. Juul was not among respondents’ favorite brands.

In 2021, the D.C. Council passed a bill to ban menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

“My hope is [this settlement] sends a message to everybody: Using deceptive practices, putting profits over people, putting people’s health at risk, all in exchange for making a buck, is unacceptable,” Schwalb said. “We know commercial actors will always be tempted to pursue profits even if it does a lot of damage along the way. And when they do, we will hold them accountable.”

