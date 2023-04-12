Baltimore man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

A 36-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Troy Medley is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional counts in the killing of Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo, 62, of El Salvador, police said in a news release. On Thursday, he was taken into custody in Baltimore on unrelated charges, police said. Medley remains in Baltimore awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.