The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Baltimore man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

Troy Medley, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo, of El Salvador, police said

By
April 12, 2023 at 3:21 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
Listen
1 min

A 36-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Troy Medley is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional counts in the killing of Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo, 62, of El Salvador, police said in a news release. On Thursday, he was taken into custody in Baltimore on unrelated charges, police said. Medley remains in Baltimore awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Woman fatally shot in Capitol Heights, police say

Capitol Heights and Prince George’s County police officers responded at about 9:10 p.m. on March 28 for a reported shooting in the 600 block of Drum Avenue and found Carrillo with a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Detectives identified Medley as a suspect “through various investigative techniques,” police said. According to an initial investigation, Carrillo and Medley had no connection to each other. The motive is under investigation, police said.

Prince George’s County police investigate homicides that occur in Capitol Heights.

It was not immediately clear whether Medley has an attorney.

Loading...