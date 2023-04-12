Baltimore man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

A 36-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said.
Capitol Heights and Prince George’s County police officers responded at about 9:10 p.m. on March 28 for a reported shooting in the 600 block of Drum Avenue and found Carrillo with a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Detectives identified Medley as a suspect “through various investigative techniques,” police said. According to an initial investigation, Carrillo and Medley had no connection to each other. The motive is under investigation, police said.
Prince George’s County police investigate homicides that occur in Capitol Heights.
It was not immediately clear whether Medley has an attorney.