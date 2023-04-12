Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes when Ralph Bernhardt’s fellow students catch sight of him on the University of Oklahoma campus, they stop to ask: “Are you Squirrels of OU?” “Yep,” Ralph responds. “That’s me.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Squirrels of OU is the squirrel-centric Instagram account Ralph has run since he arrived in Norman, Okla., as a freshman. The 22-year-old is studying creative media production — and is a videographer for the student newspaper, the OU Daily — so he always has a camera in his hands. Often, he trains it on squirrels.

Ralph’s photo of a fox squirrel peering imperiously down from a tree is the winner of my 2023 Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest. I love the look on the squirrel’s face and the way the latticework of branches and leaves spreading out behind it remind us of the arboreal world they inhabit.

“Her name is Nutty,” Ralph said of the aforementioned squirrel. “That’s a squirrel that my friend knows. She lives outside his apartment. He’s fed her before. When he comes outside, she’ll come running down the tree. She’s a mother and actually brought her kids down to see him, which is pretty crazy.”

Advertisement

But then, all the squirrels at OU seem crazy, at least compared with the squirrels Ralph encountered growing up near Tulsa. The squirrels of Ralph’s youth were shy. The OU squirrels are in your face. That’s what makes them such perfect subjects. (Perhaps they serve as a metaphor for growing up. After all, college is where you get introduced to all sorts of people.)

A lot of college campuses have squirrels. And a lot of college students think their squirrels are special. Of course, they all are. The twist at OU is the urban legend that tuition includes a “squirrel tax”: a secret charge to fund stocking the campus with squirrels and keeping them fed.

“People genuinely believe this,” Ralph said. “It’s not true. Some people argue that our squirrels are imported from another state, like Arkansas.”

Ralph spent the fall in Italy, studying in the Tuscan city of Arezzo. He set himself the goal of photographing a red squirrel.

Advertisement

“I spent a long time hunting,” he said.

Red squirrels are skittish. Many locals told him they’d never seen one. The only red squirrel they knew of showed up occasionally in a park. Ralph waited and finally got his squirrel. It’s called Pesca, Italian for “peach.” The Italians were impressed at his dedication.

What is it about squirrels that Ralph finds so appealing?

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to put into words,” he said.

It’s probably the amazing athleticism.

“I’ve seen them run straight up vertical brick walls like Spider-Man,” said Ralph. “How is that possible?”

They’re smart, too, able to spot a soft touch or someone who’ll be careless with a french fry.

Said Ralph: “I think a lot of people on campus have unique relationships with squirrels.”

Picturing squirrels

And so another Squirrel Week comes to a close. Thank you to everyone who entered my photo contest. To see all 34 of my favorite entries for this year, visit washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.

GiftOutline Gift Article