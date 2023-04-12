Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A website created to compel people to elect Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to a fifth term touts his accomplishments and his affiliations. But the first thing people see when they click on that site is a personal message from Jenkins.

"The role of Sheriff is to enforce the laws, remove criminals from our streets, safeguard the rights and liberties of the individual, and make every effort to protect the lives, homes, and properties of every citizen," it reads. "I want to continue making the policy and operational decisions that best serve public safety and uphold the law in Frederick County."

It continues: “I proudly stand by the fact that people know me as a ‘law and order Sheriff.’”

Residents in that Maryland county reelected Jenkins in November, but they did so without knowing that their “law and order Sheriff” was the subject of a federal investigation.

The public only learned that this month after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland announced Jenkins had been indicted on charges of conspiring with a gun shop owner to illegally obtain machine guns. Jenkins, 66, faces charges of conspiracy and making false statements. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty in court and a judge ordered him to surrender all his firearms.

The federal indictment describes Jenkins and Robert Justin Krop, the owner of Machine Gun Nest in Frederick, as conspiring between August 2015 and May 2022 “to defraud the United States, namely the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives” and accuses them of sending multiple falsified documents on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead.

The indictment says the letters, which were signed by Jenkins and addressed to Krop, indicated the guns would be used for demonstration purposes for the sheriff’s office, but were instead rented out by Krop to customers for profit. The indictment says Krop offered political support to Jenkins in exchange for Jenkins supporting his business.

After the indictment was announced, the sheriff’s office held a news conference. Jenkins did not appear, but he provided a statement that was read by spokesman Todd Wivell.

“I have been in constant communication with the DOJ and ATF for over a year and have been 100 percent cooperative throughout the course of this investigation,” Jenkins’s statement said. “At the advice of my attorney, and out of respect for the justice process, I am not providing any comment at this time. I will continue to serve as your sheriff as this process plays out and fully expect my deputies, correctional officers, and staff to remain the true professionals that they are.”

Over a year. That line tells us that he knew he was under investigation even as he asked voters to put their trust in him.

I will continue to serve as your sheriff. That line tells us he has no plans to step aside, even though he faces serious charges that would be a distraction for anyone in his position.

After the indictment became public, Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett told the Frederick News-Post that Jenkins should take an administrative leave of absence.

“The reality is if it was anyone else in the sheriff’s department, they would have been on administrative leave right away,” Duckett said. “The sheriff should be held to the same standard.”

Duckett is right. Jenkins has placed deputies on leave when they’ve been accused of wrongdoing, and he should sideline himself now. His refusal to do so is hypocritical and self-serving. It is also unfair to Frederick residents who deserve a chief law enforcement official who can fully focus on their needs and safety.

Jenkins is, of course, innocent until proven guilty. But if he cares about giving Frederick residents a leader who is undistracted and unburdened by criminal charges, he would allow someone else to take on his role while his case makes its way through the justice system. The charges he faces are serious and the court proceedings will require his time and attention. Trust has also been lost, and he can’t start regaining that until the case concludes. The public, after all, deserves to know that the person in charge of enforcing local laws hasn’t broken federal laws.

The letters he signed, the indictment says, described the guns as “particularly suitable for use as a law enforcement weapon, due to cost, availability and its use in day to day patrol as well as special operations.” But in fact, it says, at least one gun wasn’t. The indictment describes one of the weapons as a belt-fed FN M249 SAW “suitable only for combat.”

The current charges against Jenkins, who has led the sheriff’s office since 2006, don’t mark the first time he has drawn national attention.

The office’s partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a controversial national program called 287g — which empowers local law enforcement officers to question, detain and report undocumented immigrants — has resulted in racial profiling accusations and lawsuits.

I told you in a previous column about one case. Roxana Orellana Santos, a mother of four, was eating a sandwich before starting her shift as a dishwasher when two Frederick County sheriff’s deputies took her into custody and turned her over to immigration authorities for possible deportation. A federal court later found the county and Jenkins liable for her unconstitutional arrest.

Jenkins also drew national scrutiny after the 2013 death of Ethan Saylor, a 26-year-old man with Down syndrome. Saylor died as a result of asphyxia after three off-duty deputies tried to force him from a movie theater. His crime: He didn’t buy a ticket for the second showing.

I covered Saylor’s death at the time and have written many updates about the case over the years. For a column I wrote to mark the 10-year anniversary, his mother told me, “I will forever be somewhat angry that he was robbed of his life. We had so much to do. We had so much more to explore together. And we were just so robbed of that.”

After Saylor’s death, there were also calls for Jenkins to step down. But there’s a major difference between then and now.

At that time, the “law and order Sheriff” presided over the deputies whose actions came into question. This time, it’s his actions.

