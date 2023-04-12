It’s easy to take a picture of a squirrel. It’s not so easy to take a memorable one. Out of the hundreds of squirrel photos I received, these are the ones that stuck with me. They show the squirrel world in all its furry diversity.
While Ralph normally stalks the campus squirrels with a proper camera, he took the winning photo with his Google Pixel cellphone.
“That squirrel was so friendly, I was able to get right up to it,” he said.
Here are my other favorite entries from The Washington Post’s 2023 Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest: