The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Squirrel! Here are the winners from the 2023 squirrel photo contest.

Perspective by
Columnist
April 12, 2023 at 2:39 p.m. EDT
And the winner is: Ralph Bernhardt, a student at the University of Oklahoma, took top honors in the 2023 Squirrel Photo Contest with this picture of a curious fox squirrel. (Ralph Bernhardt)
Listen
1 min

It’s easy to take a picture of a squirrel. It’s not so easy to take a memorable one. Out of the hundreds of squirrel photos I received, these are the ones that stuck with me. They show the squirrel world in all its furry diversity.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Top honors went to Ralph Bernhardt for his photo of a fox squirrel in Norman, Okla. Ralph runs the Instagram account Squirrels of OU from the University of Oklahoma, where he is studying creative media production.

While Ralph normally stalks the campus squirrels with a proper camera, he took the winning photo with his Google Pixel cellphone.

“That squirrel was so friendly, I was able to get right up to it,” he said.

Here are my other favorite entries from The Washington Post’s 2023 Squirrel Week Squirrel Photography Contest:

Loading...