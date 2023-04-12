Va. General Assembly takes light approach to actions proposed by Youngkin

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) took a relatively light touch with the veto and amendment pen this year, and the General Assembly responded in bipartisan fashion Wednesday by going along with most of his recommendations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In town for the annual one-day reconvened session, lawmakers upheld all three of Youngkin’s vetoes of relatively uncontroversial bills and approved most of the changes he proposed to 77 separate measures that had passed during the regular legislative session, which ended Feb. 25.

The governor’s approach was markedly different from the aggressive stance he took last year, his first in office. In 2022, Youngkin proposed amendments to 114 bills and vetoed 25 — singling out Democrats for what many called political retribution.

For instance, last year Youngkin nixed nine of 10 bills sponsored by Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), in six cases signing identical bills that had passed the Republican-controlled House of Delegates. Ebbin and others said at the time they believed the actions were payback for refusal to confirm several of Youngkin’s political appointments.

This year, Youngkin’s three vetoes were again all aimed at bills with Democratic sponsors, but all appeared to be routine disagreements over policy. One involved a House bill that would have required a state agency to review cases where grievance procedures are not followed. Youngkin said it would increase red tape and delays.

The House sustained that veto on a party-line vote.

The other two vetoes were Senate bills, and the chamber did not override either. One of the bills would have allowed utility and broadband providers to leave service vehicles on private property for up to 72 hours. Youngkin said that violated private property rights. The other directed state police to study the issue of excessive vehicle noise, which can be reason for police to pull over a driver. The governor said the measure was unnecessary.

The Senate agreed to most of the governor’s amendments, many of them technical in nature. Nine of the 17 changes the governor proposed to a bill on electric utility regulation were grammatical fixes, Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said as he urged the body to accept them all.

“I think this bill spent more time in the English department at VCU than it did upstairs,” Saslaw said, referring to Virginia Commonwealth University and the governor’s ceremonial office in the Capitol.

The Senate approved the governor’s amendments on a bill meant to crack down on intoxicating hemp products, in part by limiting the amount of THC allowed per package. One of Youngkin’s changes exempts oils that exceed that limit and are used by some people with severe forms of epilepsy.

But the Senate also rejected a number of amendments that would have undermined the intention of the underlying bills or revived legislation that died earlier this year during the legislature’s 46-day session.

One of the bills Youngkin amended lowers the amount of land needed to qualify for site-development grants from 100 acres to 50 acres. Youngkin’s amendment sought to revert the minimum to 100 acres.

The Senate rejected that amendment, as well as his efforts to tinker with bills related to renewable energy, the harassment of judges, the parole process, and protecting minors on the internet.

The internet bill that the legislature sent to Youngkin’s desk aimed to protect minors from sexual material online, making pornography sites subject to lawsuits if they do not take reasonable steps to verify the age of those who access their content.

Youngkin tried to substantially expand the bill into the area of consumer data protection, adding a provision that would have prevented the collection and sale of personal data of minors without parental permission. State law already protects consumer data for children through age 13, but Youngkin sought to extend that to 18.

Some Democrats said they agreed with Youngkin’s goal but said the governor was attempting an end run — or “sneak attack,” as Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax) put it — around the normal legislative process.

Democrats, who enjoy a 22-18 edge in the Senate, also rejected Youngkin’s amendments to a bill related to the powers and duties of the state parole board, which would have required the board to seek input from the prosecutor who handled the prisoner’s trial.

Some Senate Republicans joined Democrats in objecting to certain amendments, but they typically took a more gentle route by recommending it “go by for the day” rather than subjecting it to an up-or-down vote.

Similarly, Republican leaders in the House quietly set aside Youngkin’s proposed amendments to four bills. One proposal would have expanded a bill aimed at allowing state and federal judges to request that their personal information not be made public. Youngkin had proposed adding a section that would have prohibited any picketing or demonstrations near the home of a judge.

Another Youngkin proposal that got tabled involved changes to a bill that sets technical details for retiring facilities that generate electricity by burning biomass, and another would have put limits on a bill that establishes a pilot program to encourage utilities to put electric transmission lines underground. Yet another would have added requirements for competitive bidding to a measure to promote offshore wind development.

Arguably more of Wednesday’s six-hour session was taken up with farewell speeches and tributes to retiring members than with acting on legislation. In an election year when all 140 seats of the General Assembly are on the ballot under newly drawn political boundaries, 32 members of the House and 11 members of the Senate are either retiring or seeking other elective offices.

One reason the day was relatively light on legislative action is that the state budget was not up for discussion. Lawmakers are still mired in negotiations over the budget, and while leaders said they planned to discuss it Thursday, no action appears likely for several weeks to come.

