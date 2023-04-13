The 27 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, April 13
Garden Party: National Gallery Night
The National Gallery of Art celebrates the season of cherry blossoms at its second springtime evening party. Fascinators are encouraged. Guests can try printmaking, enjoy art on the Roof Terrace and create wearable flower art with multimedia artist Emily Paluska. Talks and artist demonstrations focus on the connection between art and nature. DJ Ayes Cold plays dance music, Gretchen and the Sidecar Six bring live swing tunes, and cocktails and wine are available. If you missed the first registration period last Thursday, don’t fret; passes are available online at 10 a.m. Thursday, and additional tickets are available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. 6 to 9 p.m. Free with passes.
Movies on the Memorial: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the U.S. Navy Memorial
The flowers are budding, the birds are singing and — wait, it’s outdoor movie season already? While most of the city’s major alfresco film fests don’t get going until summer, the U.S. Navy Memorial is rushing full steam ahead with its “Movies on the Memorial” series, which features a different Navy-themed film each Thursday on its large, circular plaza. No offense to “South Pacific,” which kicked things off on April 6, but best picture nominee “Top Gun: Maverick” is clearly the headliner. Bring a blanket or a low camp chair. Free $10 vouchers for local food trucks will be available while supplies last. If you don’t get one, consider picking up a picnic from Shake Shack, Hill Country or another nearby restaurant. 7:30 p.m. Free.
Curtis Sittenfeld at Sixth & I
Curtis Sittenfeld was a D.C. resident, teaching English to ninth-graders at St. Albans, when her debut novel, “Prep,” made the New York Times bestseller list. Now, six novels and one short story collection later, she’s back in Washington for one night, discussing the brand-new “Romantic Comedy” at Sixth & I with The Post’s Martine Powers. The story, set at a thinly veiled “Saturday Night Live,” is “appropriately spring-loaded with improbability,” says reviewer Ron Charles. Ticket options include a virtual screening that comes with a signed book. 7 p.m. $20-$35.
Happy Hour Ping-Pong at Union Market
Ahead of Saturday’s Market Madness Showdown — an outdoor ping-pong tournament in front of Union Market raising money for the nonprofit Playtime Project — organizers are hosting a ping-pong happy hour open to all. Drop in for drink specials and a little friendly competition. 5 to 7 p.m. Free.
Shades of Rosé tasting at Vitis Fine Wines
There’s never a bad time to drink rosé, but warmer weather means it’s time to find a new favorite. Union Market wine shop Vitis hosts a tasting of at least 15 rosés for everyone to compare and contrast. 6:30 to 8 p.m. $25.
“Unseen” at Mosaic Theater Company
“Do you even see us?” a grieving Syrian mother demands, rebuking a war photographer in Mona Mansour’s penetrating 2017 play, “Unseen.” The question lashes out, sharp as a flashbulb’s glare, in the electric Mosaic Theater Company production directed by Johanna Gruenhut. The moment epitomizes the power of this play and production, whose suspenseful storytelling abounds in intimate, wrenching moments, while also posing profound questions about the costs and limits of empathy and attention. The photographer, a young American named Mia (played by Katie Kleiger), has of course seen the violence and suffering that she documents. But to function, she has had to seal her feelings off from her professional gaze. (Through April 23. $29-$64.)
Friday, April 14
National Cherry Blossom Festival events
Saturday brings two of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s most popular events to D.C. streets, but there are other events to check out on Friday night, too. The Cheery Cherry Jubilee at Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory is a special edition of the arts center’s Late Shift after-hours party. Tour three floors of artist studios and galleries, watch artists at work, try hands-on activities, and listen to live music. (7 to 10 p.m. Free.) At the Kennedy Center, the Tamagawa University Dance and Taiko Group visits the Millennium Stage for a show combining traditional taiko drumming and Japanese dance. (6 p.m. Free.)
Liberation Dance Party ‘Last Ending Party’ at DC9
For almost two decades, Bill Spieler has been at the helm of DC9’s Liberation Dance Party, playing “new and cutting-edge music,” complete with videos, by artists including Sylvan Esso, Portugal. The Man, LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip. But now Spieler is wrapping up the party “to move on to new endeavors.” Here’s one more chance to get down to old and new favorites on the club’s famously crowded dance floor. 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Free-$5.
Metropolitan Beer Trail returns
Last year’s hottest new bar crawl was the Metropolitan Beer Trail, which used the Metropolitan Branch Trail — a popular biking and jogging path through Northeast Washington — as a way to connect seven bars and breweries, including Right Proper and Red Bear. This weekend, the trail is relaunching with four new additions: Lost Generation Brewing in Eckington, Crooked Run Fermentation near Union Market, Andy’s Pizza in NoMa and the Highbinder Bar at Alamo Drafthouse off Rhode Island Avenue. Sign up for a “passport” on the trail’s website beginning Friday, and earn points for virtually checking in at each location, which can be redeemed for prizes ranging from koozies to T-shirts until the end of the year. Open through Dec. 31. Registration is free.
Andy’s Pizza grand opening in Shaw
Andy’s Pizza — the local pizzeria whose cheese pizza took the top prize at the prestigious International Pizza Expo in 2021 — has moved into a new space in Shaw, complete with a bar pouring craft beers and frozen cocktails, as well as a soda machine pouring highballs. Stop by to get a look at the new Andy’s, which replaced Hazel down the street from 9:30 Club at Eighth and V streets, and take advantage of an opening weekend deal: Buy any drink and get a free slice. (“Foolishly,” owner Andy Brown says, the offer scales: Hang out for three beers, for example, and you’ll get three slices.) Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. Free.
Caroline Rose at 9:30 Club
When Caroline Rose sings, “I just wanna write a song / That keeps you in my arms forever / Can you tell I don’t like change? I just want everything to stay the same,” they are being satirical. Not only is the song titled “Stockholm Syndrome” — the original toxic relationship — but Rose’s discography belongs to someone who doesn’t fear change. After abandoning the Americana of their first few albums for something more personal, Rose has explored the many facets of pop, whether indie-, hyper- or otherwise. The recently released “The Art of Forgetting” is confessional and cathartic, full of shimmery swells that match the lyrical mood. 8 p.m. $26.
G Perico at Union Stage
For years, DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” mixtape series was the ultimate co-sign: The Philly-born talent hosted key releases by Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, French Montana and more. In recent years, rappers who came of age to those tapes have tapped Drama for their own projects, attempting to cement themselves in that legendary lineage. The latest to do so is South Central spitter G Perico, who specializes in updating G-funk tropes and trademarks for a new generation. With lived-in lyrics, he has a gift for capturing not only the perks of street life but also its quotidian aspects. As he raps with an another-day-another-dollar sneer, “I got homies goin’ out, I got homies goin’ in / I got money comin’ out, I got money goin’ in.” 9 p.m. $25-$100.
Saturday, April 15
National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade
Three weeks after the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin hit peak bloom, this weekend brings the official end of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. It also includes two of the festival’s biggest events. Saturday’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Constitution Avenue NW features grand marshals Mickey and Minnie Mouse, live music from Thelma Houston and other performers, a dozen marching bands, giant balloons, and dancing in the street. It’s free to watch — just find a place along Constitution between Ninth and 15th Streets — though reserved seating is available for $25 to $40. (10 a.m. to noon. Free.)
Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival
The Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival expanded to two days during the pandemic — a format it keeps on Saturday and Sunday, filling four blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue NW with stages of music, dance and martial arts; hands-on activities; food vendors; tents devoted to video games and anime; cooking demonstrations; a sake tasting pavilion; and a marketplace. (Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $12-$15 per day, $20 for two days. Children 12 and younger free.)
D.C. Emancipation Day
D.C.’s annual Emancipation Day celebration commemorates the 1862 District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, which ended slavery in the city and freed around 3,000 enslaved people. This year’s two-day event begins Saturday with a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 10th and 14th streets at 2 p.m., followed by a concert at Freedom Plaza with R&B group Dru Hill, hip-hop legend Rakim, go-go band Black Alley and gospel singer J.J. Hairston. The day is capped with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, festivities move to Black Lives Matter Plaza, beginning at 9 a.m., for family activities, fitness and music. Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
DC Brau 12th anniversary party
On April 15, 2011, DC Brau gave the public its first taste of the Public — the first beer from the first production brewery to operate in D.C. since 1956. A dozen years on, the brewery has adapted to include a tasting room and a lineup of hard seltzers, and it’s about to undergo its first packaging and logo refresh. But first, there’s the matter of a 12th anniversary party, with live music from Jerry Garcia tribute act the Jerry Tripsters and local singer-songwriter Jasper Juniper, family activities, and the seasonal debut of beer and seltzer slushies. 2 to 7 p.m. Free.
Ocelot Brewing ‘Halfway to Halloween’ anniversary party
Sterling’s Ocelot Brewing marks eight years of stellar IPAs and barrel-aged beers by pretending it’s the end of October. Wear a costume to raise a glass and listen to two sets of tunes by Phish cover band the Last Rewind. (You did know the brewery is named after a Phish song, right?) The party runs all day, but the music begins at 7 p.m. Noon to 11 p.m. Free.
Emancipation Day mini-market at Heurich House
The Dupont Circle historic house, once home to brewery owner Christian Heurich, joins the Black Brew Movement for a special market in its backyard biergarten. Five local, Black-owned businesses sell goods, while eight Black-owned beer brands, including Sankofa Beer Company and Urban Garden Brewing, offer tasting flights and a la carte full pours for purchase. (2 to 6 p.m. Free.)
NoVa Cider Festival at Bull Run Regional Park
More than 25 hard cider producers from Virginia and beyond will be pouring samples at the Northern Virginia edition of the Virginia Cider Festival. The day will also include live music and an array of food trucks with snacks available for purchase. Snag a ticket online before the event at the early bird price of $45, which covers unlimited sample pours from cideries such as Delaplane’s Cobbler Mountain and the Hudson Valley’s Graft in a glass to take home. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45-$65.
Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival
The 33rd Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival shuts down six blocks of the historic downtown area, filling them with displays by landscape designers; more than 125 vendors selling everything from plants to patio furniture; a “garden patch” with painting, crafts and activities for children; multiple stages of music for all ages; and a rooftop beer garden with beverages from local craft breweries. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Spring into the Gardens at the National Botanic Garden
A couple transformed a sprawling Loudoun County property into an otherworldly garden featuring groves of bamboo, rows of cactuses, a lush lake with 50 islands, and even a castle and a “Hobbit Town” made out of reclaimed materials. The unique landscape, dubbed the National Botanic Garden — not to be confused with the government-run U.S. Botanic Garden on the Mall — isn’t always open to the public. But this April, you’ll be able to walk through the gates for self-guided tours and the chance to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds. Noon to 5 p.m. daily through April 23. $18-$24.
Old Town Alexandria Historic Garden Week
If you daydream about owning expensive real estate in Alexandria, hop on a walking tour to sidle into secluded gardens in the historic neighborhoods. The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week in April offers tours throughout the Old Dominion, including an April 15 tour of private gardens adjacent to King Street in Old Town, as well as access to Mount Vernon and Green Springs Gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $55.
Big Lick Comic Con at Dulles Expo Center
The comic con at the Dulles Expo Center features more than 250 exhibitors offering original art, comic books, collectibles, costumes, cards and gaming accessories; a Pokémon card tournament; a cosplay contest; and Q&A sessions with comic book artists, voice actors from anime and video games, and WWE Hall-of-Famers Ron Simmons and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20-25 per day; $35 weekend pass. Children ages 12 and younger free with paying adult.
Plus-size clothing swap at Femme Fatale
Swap clothes sizes 14 and above at this outdoor market. Spring and summer clothes, shoes and accessories are accepted, and leftover items are donated to local charitable organizations. (Noon to 5 p.m. Free.)
Sunday, April 16
Earth Daze at Aslin Beer Co.
The annual Earth Day celebration at Aslin’s Herndon location includes a plant sale, a market with sustainable vendors, booths with information about local environmental groups, a petting zoo, ax throwing and, of course, beer — it’s the release party for the Earth Daze hefeweizen, which supports Clean Fairfax. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, April 19
Filmfest DC
The much-loved independent D.C. film festival runs for 12 days this year, screening 65 films from 30 countries at venues across the District. The subject matter is wide-ranging, from a sci-fi flick called “The Pod Generation” about artificial wombs, starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, to documentaries about food writer M.F.K. Fisher and blues musician Fantastic Negrito. Filmfest DC opens April 19 with the D.C. premiere of “Chevalier,” a biopic about musical prodigy (and expert fencer) Joseph Bologne, the son of an enslaved African woman and a French plantation owner. The festival closes April 30 with the D.C. premiere of “BlackBerry,” a comedic retelling of the rise and fall of the company behind the now-out-of-fashion smartphone. Through April 30. $5-$40.
Rep. Katie Porter at Sixth & I
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) didn’t give her new memoir a title that brings to mind political cliches — she went with something that’s relatable to moms everywhere. She’ll chat up her book, “I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan,” at Sixth & I, explaining what it’s really like to serve in Congress as a mother of three. Porter, who made headlines for writing out her calculations on a whiteboard during congressional hearings and is currently running for U.S. Senate, will sign books after her hour-long talk. 7 p.m. $20 for an in-person ticket and $38 for a ticket including a book. $12 for a virtual screening and $35 for a virtual screening plus book.