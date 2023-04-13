The 27 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, April 15

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Three weeks after the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin hit peak bloom, this weekend brings the official end of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. It also includes two of the festival’s biggest events. Saturday’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Constitution Avenue NW features grand marshals Mickey and Minnie Mouse, live music from Thelma Houston and other performers, a dozen marching bands, giant balloons, and dancing in the street. It’s free to watch — just find a place along Constitution between Ninth and 15th Streets — though reserved seating is available for $25 to $40. (10 a.m. to noon. Free.)

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival

The Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival expanded to two days during the pandemic — a format it keeps on Saturday and Sunday, filling four blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue NW with stages of music, dance and martial arts; hands-on activities; food vendors; tents devoted to video games and anime; cooking demonstrations; a sake tasting pavilion; and a marketplace. (Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $12-$15 per day, $20 for two days. Children 12 and younger free.)

D.C. Emancipation Day

D.C.’s annual Emancipation Day celebration commemorates the 1862 District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, which ended slavery in the city and freed around 3,000 enslaved people. This year’s two-day event begins Saturday with a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 10th and 14th streets at 2 p.m., followed by a concert at Freedom Plaza with R&B group Dru Hill, hip-hop legend Rakim, go-go band Black Alley and gospel singer J.J. Hairston. The day is capped with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, festivities move to Black Lives Matter Plaza, beginning at 9 a.m., for family activities, fitness and music. Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

DC Brau 12th anniversary party

On April 15, 2011, DC Brau gave the public its first taste of the Public — the first beer from the first production brewery to operate in D.C. since 1956. A dozen years on, the brewery has adapted to include a tasting room and a lineup of hard seltzers, and it’s about to undergo its first packaging and logo refresh. But first, there’s the matter of a 12th anniversary party, with live music from Jerry Garcia tribute act the Jerry Tripsters and local singer-songwriter Jasper Juniper, family activities, and the seasonal debut of beer and seltzer slushies. 2 to 7 p.m. Free.

Ocelot Brewing ‘Halfway to Halloween’ anniversary party

Sterling’s Ocelot Brewing marks eight years of stellar IPAs and barrel-aged beers by pretending it’s the end of October. Wear a costume to raise a glass and listen to two sets of tunes by Phish cover band the Last Rewind. (You did know the brewery is named after a Phish song, right?) The party runs all day, but the music begins at 7 p.m. Noon to 11 p.m. Free.

Emancipation Day mini-market at Heurich House

The Dupont Circle historic house, once home to brewery owner Christian Heurich, joins the Black Brew Movement for a special market in its backyard biergarten. Five local, Black-owned businesses sell goods, while eight Black-owned beer brands, including Sankofa Beer Company and Urban Garden Brewing, offer tasting flights and a la carte full pours for purchase. (2 to 6 p.m. Free.)

NoVa Cider Festival at Bull Run Regional Park

More than 25 hard cider producers from Virginia and beyond will be pouring samples at the Northern Virginia edition of the Virginia Cider Festival. The day will also include live music and an array of food trucks with snacks available for purchase. Snag a ticket online before the event at the early bird price of $45, which covers unlimited sample pours from cideries such as Delaplane’s Cobbler Mountain and the Hudson Valley’s Graft in a glass to take home. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45-$65.

Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival

The 33rd Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival shuts down six blocks of the historic downtown area, filling them with displays by landscape designers; more than 125 vendors selling everything from plants to patio furniture; a “garden patch” with painting, crafts and activities for children; multiple stages of music for all ages; and a rooftop beer garden with beverages from local craft breweries. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Spring into the Gardens at the National Botanic Garden

A couple transformed a sprawling Loudoun County property into an otherworldly garden featuring groves of bamboo, rows of cactuses, a lush lake with 50 islands, and even a castle and a “Hobbit Town” made out of reclaimed materials. The unique landscape, dubbed the National Botanic Garden — not to be confused with the government-run U.S. Botanic Garden on the Mall — isn’t always open to the public. But this April, you’ll be able to walk through the gates for self-guided tours and the chance to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds. Noon to 5 p.m. daily through April 23. $18-$24.

Old Town Alexandria Historic Garden Week

If you daydream about owning expensive real estate in Alexandria, hop on a walking tour to sidle into secluded gardens in the historic neighborhoods. The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week in April offers tours throughout the Old Dominion, including an April 15 tour of private gardens adjacent to King Street in Old Town, as well as access to Mount Vernon and Green Springs Gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $55.

Big Lick Comic Con at Dulles Expo Center

The comic con at the Dulles Expo Center features more than 250 exhibitors offering original art, comic books, collectibles, costumes, cards and gaming accessories; a Pokémon card tournament; a cosplay contest; and Q&A sessions with comic book artists, voice actors from anime and video games, and WWE Hall-of-Famers Ron Simmons and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20-25 per day; $35 weekend pass. Children ages 12 and younger free with paying adult.

Plus-size clothing swap at Femme Fatale

Swap clothes sizes 14 and above at this outdoor market. Spring and summer clothes, shoes and accessories are accepted, and leftover items are donated to local charitable organizations. (Noon to 5 p.m. Free.)