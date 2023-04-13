Suspected carjacker gets stabbed, crashes stolen car and dies, D.C. police say

A man who police said carjacked a vehicle at a gas station in Northeast Washington on Thursday was stabbed by a bystander who apparently tried to intervene, then crashed after driving away, and died, according to authorities.
Detectives from the department’s major crash and homicide units are investigating. Police said they did not know if the man was killed by the crash or by a stab wound. An autopsy is scheduled.
The incident started about 11 a.m. when police said a man forced his way into a vehicle in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, which runs along D.C. 295 near the Maryland line.
A police spokesman said the bystander intervened and stabbed the driver, who then drove away. Police said he made it about a block before crashing at Kenilworth and Eastern avenues.
The circumstances of the crash and whether any other vehicles were involved was not immediately available. Police also did not name the man who died.