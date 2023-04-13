D.C. court won’t say if Trump’s rape claim denial is presidential duty

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. court has refused to decide whether Donald Trump was doing presidential work when he denied raping a woman, leaving unresolved whether his alleged victim can sue for defamation. The decision-less decision on the matter issued by the D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday leaves in limbo a trial originally planned for this month. But a second suit brought by the same woman, based on statements Trump made after leaving office, is set for trial in less than two weeks. That lawsuit also accuses Trump of battery, a claim made possible by changes in New York sexual assault law.

E. Jean Carroll wrote in her 2019 memoir that Trump assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s. He responded by saying she was “totally lying” and “not my type.” (Years later, shown a photograph of Carroll at the time of the alleged assault, Trump mistook her for his second wife). The Justice Department has argued that Trump was performing the presidential duty of responding (however distastefully) to a press inquiry and so the defendant should be the United States, not Trump in his personal capacity.

Adopting the Justice Department’s position would end Carroll’s suit because the federal government cannot be sued for defamation. A federal court in New York, unable to reach a decision, asked for the D.C. appellate court to interpret the city’s employment law.

The court declined. “That is a fact-intensive question for the factfinder and cannot be resolved as a matter of law in either party’s favor on the record before us,” the eight-judge panel wrote.

The case will be sent back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit for an ultimate ruling on whether the case will go forward.

The D.C. court did clarify its understanding of the employment law in ways that are generally helpful to Carroll.

“Elected officials speaking to the press” are not always acting “within the scope of that official’s employment,” the court said, and “the moments surrounding” the statements should be considered to parse “potentially shifting motivations.” Finally, the court said that a professional motivation can be so “insignificant” that it does not count as work.

One of the eight judges agreed with the overall decision but dissented on some of that analysis, calling it “confusing and unnecessary.”

Attorneys for both Carroll and Trump declined to comment. On Tuesday, an attorney for Trump asked for a four-week “cooling off” delay in the trial scheduled for April 25, saying the publicity around the former president’s indictment on wire fraud charges would prejudice the jury. Trump’s attorney asked for a month-long adjournment to explore a source of a funding for Carroll’s legal expenses.

Carroll’s lawyers opposed both requests. “One thing is clear—Trump will stop at nothing to avoid having a jury hear Carroll’s claims,” her attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.

