False calls of active shooters prompt shelter orders at D.C. universities

False calls to 911 claiming there were active shooters at two Catholic universities in Northeast Washington on Thursday morning prompted shelter-in-place orders for students and sent police swarming to the campuses, according to law enforcement authorities.

The orders were quickly lifted after police concluded sweeps through buildings at Trinity Washington University and Catholic University of America. The two schools are located near each other in Northeast D.C.

Police said they found no shooter and no victims, and are investigating the source of the calls. Alerts to students and staff were sent through internal messaging systems and on Twitter.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the call regarding Trinity came in at 9:50 a.m. and the call for Catholic University was received 10 minutes later. She said both calls were nearly identical. Both universities lifted their shelter-in-place orders around 11 a.m.

Patricia McGuire, Trinity’s president, said the caller used the school’s street address in making the false claim. She said D.C. police immediately alerted officials and sent officers. The campus has about 1,000 students during the day.

McGuire said some students wrote to her about being upset over the threat.

“It’s terrible that people have to live in this high state of anxiety,” she said. “This country has a sickness it needs to deal with.”

