It feels like 150 years ago — doesn’t it? — those Zoom happy hours and awkward, front yard, BYOB get-togethers that folks were doing at the beginning of the pandemic? Does anyone still elbow bump? Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The gatherings were fun and funny and most sputtered to an end once vaccines shocked us back to not-quite-normal.

But the folks in one Foggy Bottom neighborhood who convened in their alley found something: an intimacy and kinship that is rarefied in this off-the-record, don’t-use-my-name, I-can’t-compromise-my-security-clearance pocket of Washington.

And they didn’t let it go.

“We were neighbors by chance and circumstance,” said Alec Augustine, 35, an Afghanistan war veteran who’s also been in South Sudan, Mexico City and Havana for the Foreign Service. “Now these are some of my closest friends.”

On Monday night, as the Washington weather finally settled into the appropriate warm chill of April, the folks who first gathered on March 30, 2020 — measuring the federally recommended distance with a 6-foot stick — met for the 150th time.

“We knew each other by name, but we never really hung around,” said J. Ford Huffman, an author and artist who started the first gathering and is acknowledged by his neighbors as the Mayor of Hughes Mews.

“And now we all know each other well, perhaps too well,” he said, as the crowd began gathering — rosé bottles under arms, plates of hors d’oeuvres balanced on scavenged lawn furniture — in one of the thousands of tiny alley neighborhoods that dot old, brick Washington.

Everyone there is fascinating. Think Washington spy movie characters — not the student-council-president Capitol Hill climbers.

There are the state department folks, an IMF guy, a tech start-up CEO who cashed out her Silicon Valley score and rededicated her life to the civil service, the owner of a gallery in the Watergate, a woman from Buenos Aires and her French husband, a German radio correspondent, a med-school resident and the woman described by others as a “Washington icon, like Carter, Clinton, all the way back,” who evaded me all night and made a swift exit — “I. Am. Leaving.” — when I finally tried to introduce myself.

These are not the people, you must understand, who potluck.

They’re the ones who left their tiny hometowns in Wisconsin or West Virginia or Upstate New York, the ones they talk about at the barber shop: “Did you hear that Tom’s son is out in Warshington. Working in the Pentagon now.” They left to chase their big dreams, lead big lives.

“And now I’m the unofficial head of the garden committee,” said the longhair Foreign Service guy. “It’s like we’re a suburban cliche.”

Washington can be tough. When I first arrived — a chatty Californian juiced with Southern friendliness after my stint in New Orleans — I felt like a freak on the white wine spritzer circuit.

We knew our Capitol Hill neighbors with little more than a wave, maybe a first name. And so did the folks of Hughes Mews, until the global calamity that forced us to reckon with the absence of connective tissue, the loss of office chitchat, meetings and trips, and reach for each other.

“Human beings are meant to live in small groups, in villages,” said Allie Geoca, 26, who was a med school student when she moved into the Foggy Bottom alley in 2018.

Geoca is social, like me. And quickly found the isolation of Washington life, and then the pandemic, stifling.

“It’s a huge problem, the loneliness,” said Geoca, who is now doing her residency at St. Elizabeths Hospital. “I’ve talked to so many people and I keep hearing about the loneliness.”

The mental health community was seeing signs of this even before anyone knew about the coronavirus.

“During the covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and isolation requirements likely exacerbated the prevalence of loneliness, which was reported by 1 in 5 American adults before the pandemic,” according to an article in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine.

It can even make you sick. “Loneliness has adverse consequences for mental and physical health, quality of life, and mortality, equivalent to other well-known risk factors including cigarette smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and high blood pressure,” according to the journal study.

So when Huffman suggested a meeting that first, pandemic Monday, Geoca was all in.

The alley — called Hughes Mews and so much fun to say — is perfect for a neighborhood gathering. No traffic, small patches of green space to grow sunflowers and squash and morning glories, open spaces for the kids to whoosh by on scooters. “This is place is so conducive for living exactly as humans are supposed to live,” said Geoca, who is a psychiatrist.

They kept going, adding an Easter egg hunt, a Fourth of July blowout and a Halloween extravaganza. Movie night, a brainchild of San Francisco transplant Eileen Casey, 37, debuted with Dr. Strangelove.

“It was a really good way to process everything that was happening,” said Casey, who lost a friend’s mom that she was close with to covid. “I think we were all attracted to the timelessness of the alleyway … Being here with each other made me feel very grounded. And thankful.”

After everyone was vaccinated, as offices and Washington social lives reopened, the Hughes Mews crowd weren’t ready to go back to life before their Mondays.

“We went from a feeling of utter isolation, where just a thin wall of bricks separated me from all these people, to this interesting, intergenerational closeness,” Augustine said.

It was a piece of Americana that career folks like these have largely written off as one of sacrifices they make for living their lives of service, adventure and solitude — community.

So as the air chilled and the sun set, some wine bottles went into the alley recycling bins and others were re-corked for later, they said their goodbyes. Until next Monday.

