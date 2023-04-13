D.C. man slain after funeral was carrying things to hearse, uncle says

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

The man who was fatally shot after a funeral Tuesday in Northeast Washington was helping grieving family members carry items to the hearse when he and three others were struck by bullets, according to the victim’s uncle. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Terrell Coghill, 29, was an aspiring hip-hop artist with a young son who lived in Northwest, his uncle said. He died near the entrance to Stewart Funeral Home in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE.

The uncle, Kevin Coghill, said Terrell’s younger brother, who also attended the funeral, heard the shots and rushed to help his sibling.

“He was taken too soon,” said Kevin Coghill, 55, who was at work when he got a call from relatives about the shooting and hurried to the scene.

D.C. police said one man and two women remained hospitalized Wednesday with critical gunshot wounds. Police had initially said they believed they would survive but later said all three had life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon, and a police spokesman said detectives have not determined what motivated the incident. Authorities said they were looking for a white Lexus IS 350, possibly with damage to the bottom of the front passenger door.

The shooting came as D.C. grapples with a spike in killings, and its timing and location shocked the city’s police chief, Robert J. Contee III, who told reporters it disrespected the family of the man being mourned.

The shooting happened about 17 minutes after the services had ended at noon for 24-year-old Stephon Carroll, who was fatally shot March 24 on E Street in Southeast Washington, less than a mile from the family-owned funeral home. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in that case, and they have not described a possible motive.

Contee told reporters on Tuesday that Carroll’s family had asked for increased police presence at the funeral, and that at least one officer stationed nearby quickly responded upon hearing the gunshots.

Coghill’s family, though, issued a statement Wednesday questioning whether police had lived up to their responsibility to “prevent and mitigate violence.”

They said in most instances, police keep mourners moving to their vehicles after services end, and suggested that D.C. officers left the funeral home too soon.

“Why did police leave the premises within 10-15 minutes of the funeral ending without ensuring the safety of the funeral goers?” the statement says.

D.C. police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the family’s statement.

Kevin Coghill described his nephew as Carroll’s cousin; another relative said they were not related by blood but were close enough to consider each other family. The uncle said Terrell Coghill was trying to make a name for himself as a rapper called Tookahh Hendrixx, and as a lyricist, and had performed at venues in the D.C. area.

Terrell Coghill’s playlist on SoundCloud and YouTube contain more than a dozen songs with titles including “How It Be,” “Zombie Walk,” “Problems,” “Juice” and “Get Money.” Most are about surviving on city streets.

Kevin Coghill, a maintenance mechanic for the National Park Service who lives in Maryland, said the lyrics were a persona and that he does not believe his nephew was the intended target of the shooting. “Most of these hip-hop artists, they’re all actors,” he said. “They talk about stuff they want to do. He spun stories, that’s for sure. … I don’t think he was targeted. He was in the wrong place, wrong time. It was definitely the wrong person.”

Efforts to reach other relatives and friends of Terrell Coghill were not successful. His mother died in 2017, and his younger brother was too distraught to speak with reporters, Kevin Coghill said.

He said the family grew up along the Kennedy Street corridor in the Brightwood Park area but has since scattered after the family house was sold. Terrell Coghill still had many friends in that area, his uncle said, and posted pictures of the Kennedy Street sign on some of his social media accounts.

Kevin Coghill said that even with years of violence in the District, “I always thought that no matter what, homecomings and church services were places of nonviolence.”

“I would love to hear they solved this crime,” the uncle said. “This is one man who shouldn’t be gone. He should be here.”

