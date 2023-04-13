Nazi-admiring Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 3 years in separate weapons case

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and studied high-profile killers was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for possessing firearm silencers that he did not register with federal authorities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge said Hatchet M. Speed, 41, a former Navy reservist who held a top-secret security clearance, betrayed “everything he pledged to protect” and posed a danger to society because of his extremist views on political violence and his stockpile of firearms.

“It is difficult to understand how anyone could conclude that the Unabomber and Eric Rudolph and Hitler could be a positive influence on anyone, much less role models worthy of admiration and emulation,” said U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, referring to three high-profile killers Speed said he was studying.

“You served your country honorably until you went down the path that led you here,” the judge said. “So why? Why?”

The FBI investigated Speed for more than a year after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Agents testified at trial that Speed spent more than $40,000 stockpiling weapons and ammunition after the insurrection while predicting to others that the government would fall.

Speed also owned accessories such as a red “tactical ‘Make America Great Again’ hat that had a hard interior shell,” which he wore to a 2020 rally in the District, prosecutors said. His public defenders said he had “a patch and a coin with Neo-Nazi symbolism.”

Speed’s trial in Virginia hinged on three metallic tubes the FBI seized from a storage unit in Alexandria where he kept a cache of weapons.

Speed said he bought the devices online from a company called Hawk Innovative Tech, based in Georgia, that advertised and sold them as gun-cleaning accessories, or “solvent traps.” Prosecutors said the devices were silencers “masquerading” as solvent traps to circumvent the law’s registration requirements. A jury convicted Speed of possessing the three unregistered silencers after a two-day trial in January.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday in Alexandria federal court, a prosecutor recounted Speed’s involvement with the Proud Boys extremist group, his incursion into the Capitol and his statements to an undercover FBI agent who was sent to befriend him after the insurrection.

“He talked about studying Eric Rudolph’s and the Unabomber’s manifestos to come up with a better game plan than they had,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas W. Traxler said. “He talked about wiping out the Jewish population.”

Rudolph pleaded guilty to federal charges from a series of bombings, including the attack at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics. Theodore Kaczynski, the Unabomber, killed three people and injured many more in a series of mail bombings over 17 years.

The Justice Department requested a sentence of three years and five months for Speed’s convictions in Virginia. Speed requested a prison term of one year and one day.

In a separate case, Speed was found guilty of obstructing Congress’s confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results when he breached the Capitol. Public defender Courtney S. Dixon said Speed faces a prison term of 57 to 71 months for that conviction when he is sentenced May 8.

Speed was not accused of violence in either the D.C. or Virginia cases, and had no criminal history. A graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in applied physics, Speed worked as a software engineer with a U.S. defense and intelligence cyberoperations contractor based in Vienna, Va.

But prosecutors said he delved into fringe ideologies and began to participate in violent demonstrations after the 2020 presidential election, which he believed had been stolen from Donald Trump.

“Of notable concern, the defendant made comments that he was trying to learn from notorious convicted domestic terrorists Eric Rudolph and Ted Kaczynski (also known as the ‘Unabomber’) by reading their manifestos,” Traxler and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Lowe wrote in a sentencing brief April 6. “He stated that ‘as people who can see their country fall deeper and deeper into wherever we’re going, we all know we have to do something so it’s useful to see what worked and what didn’t work. So, it’s useful to get into these people’s heads and … try and come up with a better game plan than they had.’”

In one communication, Speed lamented that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not resign “out of fear for her life” after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and then said “too many Americans have this idea that we have to be peaceful at all costs.”

Speed first went to trial in December, but that jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, and the judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors then modified their presentation for the retrial, after receiving feedback via email from a juror who had deliberated in the first trial.

Prosecutors wrote in a filing that in addition to participating in the Jan. 6 riot, “contemporaneous communications show that the defendant participated in a rally in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2020, which ended with a violent clash between protestors and counterprotesters in the night.” Speed also attended a December 2020 rally in the District, and prosecutors submitted photos to the court showing him wearing the red tactical MAGA hat “and other tactical gear, along with the yellow-and-black Proud Boys colors.”

Speed’s public defenders said he served in Iraq in 2009, Afghanistan in 2011 and Africa in 2016, and had been raised by a Mormon family in Salt Lake City. Born Daniel Abraham Speed, he legally changed his first name to his nickname, Hatchet, his public defenders said. They described him as a tinkerer who taught himself how to use a hang-glider, and did not believe he was breaking the law by possessing the Hawk Innovative Tech devices.

“Disillusioned with the results of the 2020 election, however, Mr. Speed’s beliefs became more conservative/radical, and as they did, he drifted away from his involvement with the Mormon church,” Dixon and public defender Brooke S. Rupert wrote in a sentencing brief April 6. “Despite his more fringe beliefs, Mr. Speed enjoyed discussing current events, eagerly debated policy, and appreciated hearing differing viewpoints. And, he did so respectfully.”

At both trials, Dixon argued that Speed never made the modification required to turn the devices into functional silencers: drilling a small hole into the tube’s end-cap. Dixon said Speed would appeal his convictions in Virginia concerning the Hawk Innovative Tech devices.

