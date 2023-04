A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting from 2020 in Adelphi, Prince George’s County police said.

Jose Linares, of Alexandria, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, firearms offenses and additional counts in the killing of Payton Marshall, 21, of Woodbridge, Va., police said. Linares is in custody in Fairfax County awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.