Find solace at these 10 WiFi-free zones around Washington

Owner Joel Finkelstein first got rid of WiFi at the now-closed original Petworth location of this roastery-cafe simply because it was bad for business. “People would come in, buy a cup of coffee and sit for three hours,” he says. “We’d lose a seat that could have gone to someone who would buy beans and a latte, and spend four or five times as much money, but couldn’t sit down for 20 minutes.” Without access to the web, he noticed an instant change in the atmosphere. Headphones were turned off, and kinetic conversations were going on. What felt like a sterile work environment suddenly felt like a party. So, when he opened the Eckington location in 2017, WiFi was not part of the program, which keeps the shop vibes just how he likes them: upbeat and friendly.