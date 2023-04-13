Find solace at these 10 WiFi-free zones around Washington

It wasn’t so long ago that we were all in search of free WiFi. Perhaps what the world needs now are more “WiFi-free” zones. Places where we can drop off the grid, unclench the grip on our smartphones, let the texts and tweets and snaps and TikToks go on texting and tweeting and snapping and TikToking without us.
Tony Wrighton, author of “Stop Scrolling: 30 Days to Healthy Screen Time Habits (Without Throwing Your Phone Away),” says that finding these types of respites can be crucial to developing healthier relationships with our phones, and also with the humans in our lives. “The more you share that experience with other people, the more likely you are to make some sort of behavior change,” he says.
In the hope of sparking this type of shift, we went looking for spots around Washington that intentionally don’t offer WiFi. At some of these places, you’ll also find beautiful vistas. Others serve up perfectly frosted cupcakes. Each of them offers the opportunity to tune out the intrusive pings and beeps of the digital world and tune into the life that’s right in front of you.
Baked & Wired and A Baked Joint
When Baked & Wired opened in 2001, WiFi was just becoming prevalent, especially in coffee houses. Bucking the trend, the Georgetown bakery-cafe renowned for creatively indulgent cupcakes and artfully poured espressos decided to forgo the free internet connection. “We didn’t want WiFi because we didn’t want it to be a workspace,” says co-owner Tessa Velazquez. “Historically, coffee shops aren’t places to do work. They’re places where people have conversations, ideas are formed and lots of good brainstorming happens.” When the owners debuted Mount Vernon Triangle’s A Baked Joint in 2015, the lack of WiFi caused a minor kerfuffle, but the policy remains. “We are committed to creating a place it feels safe to disconnect,” Velazquez says.
Baked & Wired. 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. 703-663-8727. bakedandwired.com. A Baked Joint. 430 K St. NW. 202-408-6985. abakedjoint.com.
Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
The 700-acre park just off the Anacostia River is a diverse environment made up of marshlands, swamp forest, mud flats and ponds dotted with ornamental lilies and lotus flowers. It’s a favorite hangout for birds: 250 species have been spotted across the verdant, water-rich property. Birders frequently see great blue herons, red-winged blackbirds and great white egrets. During migration periods, hooded mergansers, green-winged teal and American black ducks become regulars. But you’ll have to wait to upload photos of your sightings until you get home, since Kenilworth offers no WiFi and many visitors struggle to get a signal for their phone. But who cares when there’s so much beauty to be experienced?
1550 Anacostia Ave. NE. 202-692-6080. nps.gov/keaq.
Bayou Bakery
Taking inspiration from New Orleans, this colorful, Southern drawl-forward cafe puts out pillowy beignets under snowfalls of powdered sugar, epic muffuletta sandwiches and hearty bowls of gumbo dotted with smoked sausage. During the week, it’s a popular spot for remote workers of every stripe hustling on deadlines. On the weekends, however, the tenor changes. It’s more of a meetup and hangout vibe, because chef-owner David Guas turns off the WiFi and bans laptops. His goal is to foster more connectivity between people on a small scale in hopes of inspiring a larger conversation. “We need more human interaction,” he says. “Without it, we pull further from each other.”
1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington, Va. 703-243-2410. bayoubakeryva.com.
Qualia Coffee
Owner Joel Finkelstein first got rid of WiFi at the now-closed original Petworth location of this roastery-cafe simply because it was bad for business. “People would come in, buy a cup of coffee and sit for three hours,” he says. “We’d lose a seat that could have gone to someone who would buy beans and a latte, and spend four or five times as much money, but couldn’t sit down for 20 minutes.” Without access to the web, he noticed an instant change in the atmosphere. Headphones were turned off, and kinetic conversations were going on. What felt like a sterile work environment suddenly felt like a party. So, when he opened the Eckington location in 2017, WiFi was not part of the program, which keeps the shop vibes just how he likes them: upbeat and friendly.
10 Harry Thomas Way NE. 202-599-1325. qualia.coffee.
Getaway
Just because you leave town doesn’t mean you’ll leave work, email or doom scrolling behind. Getaway is a vacation rental company that encourages guests to give up screen time at its modern-minded compact cabins nestled in the woods by not offering WiFi and not placing televisions in the units. Instead the company, which has two locations a couple hours outside of the District, provides a cellphone lockbox so that visitors can enjoy a “true escape.” Other diversions from digital life include a small library in each minimalist bungalow, outdoor fire pits for s’mores, maps of nearby hikes and outdoor activities, and the peacefulness that comes from not spending an alarmingly large part of your day staring at a screen.
Getaway Alum Springs. 655 Alum Springs Rd., Basye, Va. getaway.house/alum-springs. Getaway Shenandoah. 2010 Madison Rd., Stanardsville, Va. getaway.house/shenandoah.
Ladew Topiary Gardens
The 22-acre gardens in Harford County are home to many wonders, including over 100 oversized topiaries, a Butterfly House and a mile-long nature walk populated by myriad birds. One thing you won’t find is WiFi, and some visitors might not even find a signal for their phone. “We wanted less looking down and more looking up,” says executive director Emily Emerick. “We wanted people to see and be present to what is around them. It’s very difficult for the natural world to compete when someone has something beeping on them all the time or they’re looking at things that are colorful, unrealistic and man-made.” Ladew is not a fully tech-free zone: QR codes offer free tours in multiple languages. But for an extra dose of tranquility, check the website and time your visit to include a yoga class or garden talk.
3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton, Md. 410-557-9570. ladewgardens.com.
Yellow
The Arabic word “yalla,” meaning “let’s go,” is splashed on the packaging for this cheery Levant cafe in Georgetown from chef Michael Rafidi, who leads Navy Yard’s Michelin-starred, hearth-focused Albi. They should put the word “tafaddal,” or “please come in,” all over the welcoming space designed for guests to sit down with their pals and enjoy enriching conversations while savoring flavor-packed pita sandwiches; creative pastries, such as za’atar-dusted, labneh-plumped croissants; and alluring drinks, like a baklava mocha, rich with the flavors of roasted walnut and orange blossom. One thing you’re not invited to do: work. Laptops aren’t allowed, and there’s no WiFi.
1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW. yellowthecafe.com.
The Wydown
Since 2014, this cozy, retro-vibe coffee shop on the humming 14th Street mainline has specialized in Instagram-ready espressos and primo pastries, including blackberry lavender scones, brown butter chocolate chip cookies and raspberry streusel bars, that have earned devoted followings. Take the time to savor what you ordered, perhaps chitchat with a neighbor, or write in your journal. Although you’re allowed to use devices, the cafe’s original 14th Street location doesn’t offer WiFi. Neither does its sister spot on the H Street corridor, though guests can access WiFi through the Apollo building where the coffee shop is located. But why do that when given the chance to unplug for a bit?
1924 14th St. NW. 202-507-8411. 600B H St. NE. 202-846-7986. thewydown.com.
Bread Furst
There’s a sign hanging in the venerated Van Ness bakery welcoming guests, their friends and family, and then encouraging them to sit down for a cup of coffee, a nosh and a conversation. But there’s a caveat: “We don’t welcome your cellphone or your computer. Please enjoy the pleasures of being here without your electronics.” Owner-baker Mark Furstenberg has always taken a firm stance against the bakery being turned into a de facto office, preferring his guests instead take a moment to truly savor their blue-ribbon boules, first-rate pastries and near-legendary ham-stuffed biscuit sandwiches.
4434 Connecticut Ave. NW. 202-765-1200. breadfurst.com.
Rock Creek Park
Spread across 1,754 acres, the third National Park — created after Yellowstone and Mackinac Island — begins at the Potomac River, across from Theodore Roosevelt Island, and snakes its way northward through the center of Washington to the Maryland border. Because it’s at the center of the city, many folks assume the whole park has excellent cellular coverage or all-encompassing public WiFi, but they’re wrong. Because of the hilly topography, parts of it are dead zones, especially the lowest points, such as along the creek, at some of Beach Drive’s picnic areas and Pierce Mill. Walk for long enough, passing deer, ducks and horses, and you might forget you’re in the middle of a city.
5200 Glover Rd. NW. 202-895-6000. nps.gov/rocr.