Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes poverty at first international speech

"I believe that poverty is a choice," Moore said during a 14-minute address that drew a standing ovation. "But it's not the choice of the person who's sitting with the oppressive weight of poverty on their shoulders. No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'Man, this poverty thing is cool.' It's a societal choice. It's a policy choice. It's a choice of how much pain are we willing to watch our neighbors endure."

Moore told the crowd at the Skoll World Forum that he came out of their community, noting he had been a nonprofit chief of a poverty-fighting organization and a social entrepreneur running a company trying to help college freshmen stay in school. Other keynote speakers at the forum this week included former vice president Al Gore and acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The Maryland governor, who has made ending child poverty a top goal, said he hoped the strategic thinkers in the crowd would help him now that he is at the helm of a government, saying it is incumbent on people who know what the policy solutions should be to help people like him in government implement them.

“I want Maryland to be the best place in the world to change the world,” he said. “I want you to be bold in Maryland, and I want you all to come on to Maryland,” drawing laughs.

Moore, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is a first-time politician and on his first international trip of his three-month tenure. He will meet Friday with trade groups and businesses in London, his office said, as part of a three-day venture that includes three aides and will cost taxpayers approximately $14,200.

Aides said before his trip that the goal was to leverage the governor’s relationships to attract private capital to the state to help further his agenda, which also includes a quick switch away from fossil fuels and creating a culture of service among the state’s youngest residents.

He picked up those themes during the conference, calling young people “the secret weapon” to creating public change, particularly “young people who are not waiting for permission to change the world.”

Moore said he had attended similar conferences in the past and watched politicians talk about government as the sole force for public change and thought to himself, “Wow, these guys have no idea what they’re talking about.”

He continued: “Government can’t solve all of our problems, but government can actually bring people together to come up with the solutions and to be able to unearth the fact that in many communities the solutions were already there. They just need to be lifted up.”

