The best bars near Nationals Park

Best happy hours before the game
District Winery
There are no sun-dappled fields of vines surrounding District Winery, but you do get a decent view of the river and solid happy hour specials for two hours before and after Nationals games. Choose from five wines, including a lush zinfandel and a bright riesling, for $7 per glass; a trio of local craft beers for $5 each; and $10 cocktails, led by a sturdy Old-Fashioned and a French 75 made with a house sparkling wine. The menu does note that the happy hours are “subject to normal restaurant operating hours,” which means closing at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, so it’s a better choice for pregame happy hours during the week. 385 Water St. SE. districtwinery.com.
Greene Turtle
We might have thought we’d seen the last of the Greene Turtle in D.C. when the Maryland-based sports bar chain vacated Capital One Arena in 2019, eventually replaced by a sportsbook. But the Turtle replaced Declaration on First Street SE last summer, bringing a large selection of happy hour specials on weekdays between 3 and 6 p.m., with shots and draft beers starting at $3, “signature cocktails” for $5, and a selection of bar snacks ranging from $3 to $5. The small front patio is the place to go: A large, garage-door-style window on the front wall rolls up to create seating at a bar counter, though you’ll also find some tables and chairs. Maryland beer fans should note that the house Turtle Crawl IPA is made by Salisbury’s Evolution Craft Brewing. 1237 First St. SE. thegreeneturtle.com.
Silver Social
The Silver Diner occupies a prime piece of real estate across N Street from Nationals Park’s center field gate. Directly above the diner, with a perch looking directly into the ballpark, is the 21-and-older Silver Social lounge. The concept is more luxe than you might expect from a diner’s bar: marble bar tops; long leather banquettes; wide, cushy bar stools; a Corpse Reviver cocktail that involves spraying absinthe from a perfume-style atomizer. The prime seats overlooking the stadium can be reserved for a pregame meal with three courses and a cocktail for $45; “Social Hour,” offered at the bar from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on weeknights, includes $6 pints of local craft beer, $7 California wines and a quartet of house cocktails for $8 — around half the usual price of $14 to $17. 1250 Half St. SE. silversocialdc.com.
Walters
One of the OG baseball bars in D.C. takes its name from Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Perry Johnson, but Walters has more to offer than baseball murals and an array of TVs, including a 220-inch video screen. The wall of pour-your-own taps is a draw, as are the streatery tables with their own TVs and the loyal crew of Nationals die-hards who meet here before games, but don’t overlook happy hour, with select $5 beers, rail cocktails and glasses of wine from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 10 N St. SE. waltersdc.com.
Best places to go with groups
The Bullpen
The Bullpen opened in 2009, and while it’s gone through several iterations over the years, the no-frills mix of shipping containers, portable bars, portable toilets and a stage built for cover bands has made it a reliable, block-party-like destination for Nats fans, whether you’ve got a group of four or 24. (The location directly across from the Metro doesn’t hurt.) Food trucks and frozen espresso martinis are available, and the Bullpen’s game-day happy hour actually runs during the game: $5 drinks from the top of the third inning through the bottom of the seventh. 1201 Half St. SE. thebullpendc.com.
Dacha Beer Garden
Up to 700 people can fit in Dacha’s shady riverfront beer garden, perched between the Salt Line and Diamond Teague Park, directly across Potomac Avenue SE from Nationals Park. Take your pick from long, German-style tables or covered couches; either way, drinks are served from a converted Airstream trailer, and at happy hour, beers can be served in a large, one-liter glass boot, which goes nicely with enormous “monster pretzels.” Kids and dogs are welcome, and each get their own menu. 79 Potomac Ave. SE. dachabeergarden.com.
Mission
There’s no bigger bar in the neighborhood than the one at Mission: A 150-foot island bar dominates the second floor — an impressive feat when you consider that there’s more than 12,000 square feet of space at this lively, perpetually busy Tex-Mex joint. The daily happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m., which includes $5.50 pints of beer or Sauza tequila shots, $26 pitchers of margaritas, and $8 queso fundido. Thursday through Saturday, the kitchen stays open until 1 a.m. 1221 Van St. SE. missionnavyyard.com.
Best patios and outdoor spaces
Atlas Brew Works
The good news on Half Street this year is that Atlas’s pandemic adaptation — two rows of picnic tables on the pavement out front — remains in place. The first-come, first-serve seats are the answer to a variety of situations, whether you’re on a double date or looking for a place to meet friends and their kids. There’s no game-day happy hour this year, but Atlas has created new beers for the season, including the crispy Spring Training Helles lager, and the award-winning Andy’s Pizza is available by the foldable slice. 1201 Half St. SE. atlasbrewworks.com.
Takoda
One of 2022’s most popular arrivals was the Navy Yard branch of Takoda, a no-reservations rooftop bar with great views and frozen cocktails. The space is filled with long, narrow tables perfect for perching with a group; try to grab the ones facing the river and D.C. Water’s shimmering headquarters. There are usually eight cocktails on tap and a few more swirling around in slushie machines, plus 16 beers, ciders and hard seltzers. The food menu, on the other hand, doesn’t get more involved than loaded fries or fried pickles. Select drinks cost a few bucks less at happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday — regular and frozen cocktails are $9 instead of $13 — but watch out after Nationals games: We’ve seen lines to get in stretching around the corner before the final out has been called. 1299 First St. SE. takodanavyyard.com.
Tap99
The gimmick at Tap99 is the row of taps along the wall, winding around the room. The bar’s founders boast about having 99 beers, wines, cocktails, hard ciders, hard seltzers and hard kombuchas to pour yourself — even Red Bull and vodka shots, if that’s your thing. Stroll around, checking out the digital displays: All beverages are priced by the ounce, so you can pour tasters of six different fruited sours before picking the one you want. (Just remember that you’ll be paying for those samples, as the taps work with a card linked to your credit card.) New this year: a long, covered wooden streatery that seems to stretch for half of N Street, filled with tables at a perfect height for standing. 1250 Half St. SE. tap-99.com.
Top of the Yard
There aren’t many rooftop bars around the ballpark, so you’d think that the Hampton Inn’s Top of the Yard, with its partially obstructed view of the field, would be more popular. But on a recent sunny Saturday during the Nationals’ first homestand, there was no wait for the lobby elevator, no line at the bar and no fight to grab a spot at the railing. The solar panels the Nationals installed atop Parking Garage C block views of any action deeper than a pop fly, though you can still see first and third bases and home plate, and the video screen on the back of the scoreboard shows replays. 1265 First St. SE. totydc.com.
Best places to go after a game
All Purpose
There are going to be people who tell you that the best time to visit All Purpose is before a weeknight home game, when you can hit happy hour for $6 local beers, $8 wines, even a $12 pizza. (That’s Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.) If it’s just about saving a few bucks, then those folks might be right. But on my first post-Nationals weekend visit of the season, there was something calming about sitting on the rooftop deck, watching the sky turn orange over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and seeing neighbors taking their dogs for a stroll on the boardwalk, without the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on the other side of the stadium. 79 Potomac Ave. SE. allpurposedc.com.
Bluejacket
After another tough Nationals loss, the crowd streams out of the center field gates, heading for the Metro or one of the bars situated across the street. But if you’re smart, swerve past the first couple of bars you see and head for Bluejacket, a seven- or eight-minute walk east. The brewery, from the owners of ChurchKey and the Roost, has around 20 beers on tap and English-style casks in its spacious, modern taproom, as well as a patio on Tingey Street SE. 300 Tingey St. SE. bluejacketdc.com.
Solace
Tucked around the back of the Maren apartment building, facing the Anacostia River and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, this airy, light-filled bar is the taproom for Sterling’s Solace Brewing. There’s plenty of room to stand, and beers are ordered by QR code, leading to less of a crush at the bar itself. In nice weather, a patio wraps around three sides of the building. 71 Potomac St. SE. solacebrewing.com.