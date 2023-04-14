The best restaurants near Nationals Park to eat before or after a game

If you really want to save money at the game — and avoid missing innings at concession stands — bring your own ballpark snacks. No, not peanuts and crackerjack: The Nationals allow fans to carry “single-serving food items” and plastic water bottles into games. Here are a few places to stop on the way to the ballpark.

Swizzler’s arrival on the concourse at Nationals Park has been one of the bigger food-related stories of the season, but if you want to grab one of the all-beef hot dogs that made the food truck turned fast-casual eatery famous, you’ll have to hit the shop on First Street SE, just around the corner from the center field gates. The stand in the park only sells burgers and chicken sandwiches, but even then, you might want to buy before you go in: A bacon jalapeño burger at the shop is $10, but it will set you back $16 after you’ve scanned your ticket. 1259 First St. SE. swizzlerfoods.com.