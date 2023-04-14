The best restaurants near Nationals Park to eat before or after a game

Best places to eat before a game
The Salt Line
A seafood-focused restaurant with a patio facing the Anacostia River, the Salt Line is known for its variety of oysters on the half shell, crispy rockfish, clams (baked or fried), and a roast beef sandwich with thinly sliced meat and horseradish-infused mayo. The patio serves as a gathering place for both diners and happy hour crowds before and after games. It’s also known as the place where the Nationals celebrated into the night after booking their place in the 2019 World Series — and for good reason: Legendary first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is one of the restaurant’s investors. 79 Potomac Ave. SE. thesaltline.com.
Hatoba
Hatoba is a sister restaurant to the vaunted downtown ramen joints Daikaya and Bantam King, and while ramen is on the menu, you might not expect this Navy Yard restaurant’s Hawaiian accent; it serves a selection of poke and sweet, fried coconut shrimp in addition to bowls of noodles with housemade broths. Don’t miss the playful cocktails, including the Just Say Thank You, made with sake, shochu and litchi liqueur. 300 Tingey St. SE. hatobadc.com.
Bammy’s
A trio of highly regarded chefs — Gerald Addison, Chris Morgan and Peter Prime — are behind Bammy’s, a Caribbean restaurant in Yards Park offering filling jerk chicken, Trini-style curries, stewed oxtail with fiery scotch bonnet peppers or, if you have time, a family-style tasting menu. The rum punches, daiquiris and frozen pina coladas also make for a great postgame drink. 301 Water St. SE. bammysdc.com.
Best brunch spots
All Purpose Pizzeria
The recently revived brunch at All Purpose falls into “something for everyone” territory — the uovo al forno is a classic Italian dish with baked eggs, spinach and goat cheese, and risotto is topped with egg yolks and bacon — but there are also sandwiches with scrambled eggs, salami and cheese served on toasted ciabatta, plus a menu of the restaurant’s deck-oven pizzas. Bottomless mimosas, bellinis and Aperol spritzes are optional. 79 Potomac Ave. SE. allpurposedc.com.
Duke’s Grocery
Duke’s Grocery is the newest addition to Half Street SE, and the English-themed restaurant, which has three other locations in D.C., offers a brunch menu that runs the gamut from stacks of pancakes or eggs Benedict to shakshuka with chorizo and naan or a full English breakfast, complete with black and white puddings. Bottomless bloody marys, mimosas and beers are available. 1201 Half St. SE. dukesgrocery.com.
Best places to bring kids
Ice Cream Jubilee
One of the city’s best ice cream shops is an easy walk from Nationals Park: Ice Cream Jubilee uses ingredients from local farms to create flavors both familiar (cookies and cookie dough, minty chip) and unusual (matcha green tea, banana bourbon caramel). No matter how adventurous your little eater, they’ll find something sweet and delicious. 301 Water St. SE. icecreamjubilee.com.
Nicoletta Pizzeria
New York-based Nicoletta Pizzeria sits on the Yards Park boardwalk, not far from the popular canal basin wading pool. It’s the perfect place to grab a personal-size pizza and a kid-size frozen lemonade before a picnic in the park. 301 Water St. SE. nicolettapizza.com.
Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha is best known for happy hours with German beers served in giant glass boots, but the large riverside beer garden, just across from the stadium’s First Base Gate, welcomes children and dogs to its outdoor tables and even has a kid’s menu that includes chicken tenders, grilled cheese and a Nutella-and-jelly sandwich. 79 Potomac Ave. SE. dachabeergarden.com.
Best places
to pick up food to bring to the game
If you really want to save money at the game — and avoid missing innings at concession stands — bring your own ballpark snacks. No, not peanuts and crackerjack: The Nationals allow fans to carry “single-serving food items” and plastic water bottles into games. Here are a few places to stop on the way to the ballpark.
Swizzler
Swizzler’s arrival on the concourse at Nationals Park has been one of the bigger food-related stories of the season, but if you want to grab one of the all-beef hot dogs that made the food truck turned fast-casual eatery famous, you’ll have to hit the shop on First Street SE, just around the corner from the center field gates. The stand in the park only sells burgers and chicken sandwiches, but even then, you might want to buy before you go in: A bacon jalapeño burger at the shop is $10, but it will set you back $16 after you’ve scanned your ticket. 1259 First St. SE. swizzlerfoods.com.
Rasa
Rasa takes the all-too-familiar build-your-own-bowl formula and punches it up with Indian flavors: Think chicken tikka with pickled radishes and onions, spiced yogurt and a cooling mint chutney, or turmeric ginger shrimp mixed with mango coconut yogurt, tamarind chutney and green beans, topped with coconut powder. Don’t miss game-day deals when grabbing a to-go order, including $3 PBR cans and $4 craft beers. 1247 First St. SE. rasa.co.
HipCityVeg
Philadelphia’s HipCityVeg arrived in D.C. in summer 2016, bringing its “100% plant-based menu” first to Chinatown and now to Half Street, half a block from the ballpark. The menu includes tofu wraps, portobello mushroom burgers, udon noodle salads and even vegan sausage, egg and cheese on an English muffin. Top it off with a smoothie or vegan shake. 1201 Half St. SE. hipcityveg.com.