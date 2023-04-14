Judge puts church-owned Foster House in Shaw in receivership

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. judge ruled this week that an embattled low-income apartment building in Shaw owned by a Black church must be repaired — but the court will appoint a third-party receiver to do so. The building, Foster House at 801 Rhode Island Avenue NW, has become a flash point in the debate over gentrification and displacement in a neighborhood where affordable housing has all but vanished and million-dollar homes line the streets.

Over the last two years, the church agreed several times to make repairs to various parts of the building, but, D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna said Thursday, those repairs have not addressed some of the biggest threats to health and safety in Foster House, including mold and water intrusion issues and a broken fire alarm system that has resulted in the need to put 24-hour fire monitors in place to keep an eye on the structure.

“It would be irresponsible for me at this juncture and given the futility of the efforts that have been undertaken over the past 15 months to simply accept — take New Bethel at its word and just allow New Bethel to continue to engage in the same pattern of, frankly, neglect about the conditions of the building that have persisted in this case for far too long,” McKenna said as she issued her ruling.

New Bethel Baptist Church, which began renting newly constructed apartments to Foster House tenants in 1973, has maintained that the building is too decrepit to fix. Instead, the church has pointed to plans to build a new building offering mixed income housing — some market rate units and some affordable — in place of the Foster House apartments. That plan has been stalled by years of lawsuits.

The church has for more than a year argued in D.C. Superior Court that the building does not need repairs but rather to be demolished. Tenants, who testified before a judge this week, have said they have for years lived with mold in their walls, rodents and roaches creeping out from holes, broken appliances, malfunctioning smoke detectors and an HVAC system that pollutes the very air they breathe.

Of the 76 units in the building, less than half are occupied. Those who have chosen to stay, like Ericka Malloy — a longtime tenant who suffers from lupus and sued the church over the mold levels in her unit — say Shaw is their home.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development pulled its contract with Foster House following years of failed inspections. New Bethel’s lawyers pointed to this dissolution as proof that tenants would not be able to stay in the apartment building long term — and that repairs are therefore unnecessary.

The Rev. Dexter Nutall, who has led New Bethel since 2009, did not respond to a request for comment Friday. But Dean Hunter, the founder of the Small Multifamily and Rental Owners Association (SMOA), of which New Bethel is a member, said that the Attorney General’s Office has “weaponized” its receivership laws to drive Black landlords to bankruptcy and force the sale of buildings like Foster House.

“The church is not a slumlord; the system is set up for small landlords to be doomed to fail,” Hunter said. “The problem is the property cannot be abated so ultimately what they’ve been trying to do for four years is develop the property and maintain affordable housing at that site, but because of this strain on resources … either the church loses the property or another development happens.”

