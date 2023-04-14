Assault-style rifle seized from truck headed to Capitol, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A Maryland man in a delivery truck headed to the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday morning after authorities said they spotted an assault-style rifle in the vehicle, according to the Capitol Police. In a statement, police said officers spotted the rifle at a security checkpoint off Capitol grounds where delivery vehicles are inspected before they are allowed to proceed to the Capitol. A Capitol Police spokesman would not identify the location of the facility.

Police also said they have no evidence that the man, identified as Michael J. Donohue, 57, intended to target Congress or the Capitol complex.

“Still, this serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

Advertisement

Police said Donohue was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful activity. It could not immediately be learned if Donohue has an attorney.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Police said the firearm was wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of a large Ford pickup truck. Authorities did not say what the man might have been delivering or if he worked for a company.

Police said that last year officers confiscated about 40 firearms on or near the Capitol grounds, most in traffic stops. The Capitol grounds consist of 270 acres.

GiftOutline Gift Article