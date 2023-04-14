Md. gun range owner pleads not guilty in alleged machine gun scheme

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

The owner of a Maryland shooting range pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he fraudulently obtained machine guns with the help of a local sheriff, according to federal court records. Robert Justin Krop, 36, is accused of unlawfully possessing seven machine guns, including a belt-fed model “suitable only for combat,” according to an indictment against him. Officials say Krop rented machine guns for use at his business, The Machine Gun Nest, and over a two-year period the business made more than $100,000 doing so.

The U.S. Justice Department asserts Krop got the weapons by having Frederick Sheriff Chuck Jenkins sign letters, on Sheriff’s Office letterhead, claiming the sheriff’s office wanted The Machine Gun Next to obtain the guns so the office could evaluate them for possible purchase.

“Jenkins and Krop knew that there would not be a demonstration of the machine guns to the sheriff’s office, and that the machine guns were intended for rental to Krop’s customers,” federal officials said in a statement last week.

Jenkins has been charged with conspiracy and making false statements. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and has taken a leave of absence from the sheriff’s office. Krop was charged with those counts as well as illegal possession of machine guns.

Neither Krop nor an attorney who represented him in court Thursday could be reached for comment.

He remains released pending trial. He was ordered to refrain from possessing firearms and to stay away from The Machine Gun Nest, according to court records.

