Fairfax County teacher accused of sexual contact with student

A Fairfax County high school teacher was arrested Thursday after a student alleged the two had sexual contact, Fairfax County police said. Police arrested Allieh Kheradmand, 33, who was a learning disabilities teacher at James Madison High School, according to a Friday news release. Police said Kheradmand, who has worked with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016, had been charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian of a student.

Fairfax County detectives received a report Wednesday that a student told school officials about sexual contact with a teacher. Police found Kheradmand had engaged in “unlawful contact with a student over the past several months,” officials said. Lt. Lance Hamilton declined to elaborate further on the case.

Kheradmand, of Reston, is being held without bail in the Fairfax County jail, police said. Paul Mickelsen, Kheradmand’s attorney, said through a representative that he had “no comment on the matter.”

In a note to families and staff at the school, principal Liz Calvert and Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle C. Reid said the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

“This is something we take very seriously,” the letter stated. “As educators, we are entrusted with the wellbeing of the children in our care every day. It deeply affects us when someone appears to have broken that trust.”

