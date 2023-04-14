D.C. Metro shooting suspect exaggerating mental issues, psychologist says

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A city psychologist has determined that the man suspected of fatally shooting a Metro mechanic during a February rampage at the Potomac Avenue station is competent to understand the legal proceedings in his case and has been exaggerating mental health symptoms at a psychiatric hospital, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

Isaiah Trotman, 31, had been transferred from the D.C. jail to St. Elizabeths Hospital after his arrest in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting so he could be evaluated for possible mental health issues. Prosecutors have alleged Trotman shot three people, killing 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, during an indiscriminate attack on commuters.

Describing a series of April examinations, Lauren Price, who works for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, wrote in a report that she believed Trotman was “malingering” his mental illness, when he was actually well enough to understand the legal proceedings in his case, a prosecutor asserted.

Quoting from Price’s report, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Jackson said at a Friday hearing that Trotman was “feigning a disorder” and presented “intentional or grossly exaggerated symptoms.” She asked Judge Maribeth Raffinan to order Trotman sent back to D.C. jail, arguing Trotman was trying to “avoid criminal prosecution” in hopes of remaining at St. Elizabeths.

“We should not reward him by allowing him to stay at St. Elizabeths if he is exaggerating his symptoms,” the prosecutor argued.

Trotman’s public defenders countered that they wanted one of their experts to evaluate Trotman and offer an opinion, and they asked the judge to keep him at the hospital until that examination is completed. They argued that in an initial screening done in March, D.C. psychologist Teresa Grant found Trotman was not competent to understanding the proceedings, and that he was showing signs of schizophrenia and psychosis with “audio hallucinations and suicidal ideation.”

The judge ordered Trotman to remain at the hospital, temporarily while he undergoes more examinations, and scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 27.

Police have alleged Trotman’s rampage began shortly after 9 a.m. as he rode a Metrobus bound for the Potomac Avenue station. He followed a fellow passenger off, police said, shot him in the legs, then took the escalator down. Trotman shot another man in the leg near a turnstile, then pointed his gun at a woman, police said.

Cunningham intervened, trying to wrestle the gun away from Trotman before he was shot, authorities said. Police said Trotman then stomped on Cunningham’s chest three times while yelling “I’m a killer, and this is what I do.”

