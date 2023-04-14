Mother of 6-year-old who shot Va. teacher wants plea deal, lawyer says

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher during class at a Virginia elementary school in January hopes to reach a plea deal with prosecutors on the charges she facing in connection with the high-profile case, her attorney said Friday. The comments came after Deja Taylor's first appearance in Newport News Circuit Court. A judge set an Aug. 15 trial date for Taylor, of Newport News, during the brief arraignment. Taylor did not speak during the hearing and did not enter a plea on the two charges she is facing.

Taylor turned herself into the Newport News Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and was released on a $5,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of failing to secure the gun used in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner was seriously injured in the incident.

James Ellenson, Taylor’s lawyer, pointed to the low bond as possible evidence that prosecutors might be willing to work out a plea deal. He previously said Taylor had no criminal record and cooperated with the police during the investigation of the shooting. Taylor’s family has also expressed sympathy for Zwerner and hoped for her speedy recovery in a previous statement.

“I don’t think jail is the right answer,” Ellenson said when asked about the resolution of the case Friday.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard E. Gwynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the prospects of a plea deal for Taylor. If convicted on the two charges, Taylor could face up to six years of confinement.

Newport News police have said Taylor legally purchased the gun used in the incident, and that her son brought it to school in a backpack. Ellenson said previously the gun was stored on the top shelf of the mother’s closet and was secured with a trigger lock. Newport News police have not commented on the characterization the gun was safely stored. Gwynn has said the boy will not be charged in Zwerner’s shooting; under Virginia law, a child under 7 is presumed not to have the intent to carry out an illegal act.

Ellenson said Friday he opted for a bench trial for Taylor — meaning it would be decided by a judge, rather than a jury, if no plea deal was reached — because there are mitigating factors that help explain her actions in the case. Ellenson said Taylor had a number of miscarriages, including one in January 2022 that resulted in postpartum depression.

If Taylor’s case goes to trial, Ellenson said what happened on the day of the shooting and how administrators handled the reports of a gun would come into play. The Washington Post has reported on allegations that administrators were alleged to have ignored repeated warnings about the boy, including on the day of the incident.

A judge this week approved a petition by Gwynn to impanel a special grand jury to investigate current and former school officials over any lapses that led to the shooting. Two people familiar with the criminal probe have said former Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker has been a target of the investigation for months. Parker and her family have not responded to requests for comment.

Zwerner contends in a $40 million lawsuit filed earlier this month that Parker ignored multiple warnings that the boy had a gun on the day of the shooting and her own reports that he was in a “violent mood” and threatened to beat up a kindergartner.

Ellenson declined to comment on the status of the boy, who family said previously had been receiving mental health treatment after the shooting. Ellenson said there had been a plan for him to live with his grandfather, but that has been paused after a local television station approached the family’s door.

Ellenson said Taylor and the boy’s grandfather had been accompanying him at school starting in September 2022. The family said in a previous statement the boy suffered from an “acute disability,” which they did not specify, and had a plan for his care at Richneck. But Ellenson said school administrators decided to stop having his mother and grandfather attend school with him after Christmas break. Ellenson said he did not know why.

He said that Taylor remains in a “committed relationship” with the boy’s father but would not say whether the father had been in the household continuously over the past year.

Zwerner was shot on Jan. 6 shortly before 2 p.m., police said. The boy pulled out the gun and fired a single shot at Zwerner as she taught a lesson in her first-grade classroom, police said. The bullet struck her hand and chest, but police said Zwerner managed to evacuate her students from the classroom before collapsing.

Zwerner is now recovering at home.

