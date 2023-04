The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of V Street NW, near the neighborhood park, which includes a playground and a dog park.

A police spokesman said three people jumped from a dark-colored SUV and at least one opened fire on the man, who was walking in the street. Police said the wounded man ran into an apartment building, where he was found.