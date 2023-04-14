Few April showers seen Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Few of April’s celebrated showers showed up in Washington on Friday, but if we failed to live up to tradition and folklore, we did conform to the earlier part of the month. It has been dry here, and despite the gray clouds that covered most of the sky for most of the day, it remained dry Friday into the night.

Although our landscape may not yet appear visibly parched, Friday offered many hours of waterless warmth. But we did not add to our meager 0.29 inches of April rain.

In the grayness, rain might have often seemed imminent. Clouds shifted this way and that for hours at various heights and levels, sometimes even permitting a glimpse of sun.

But, if anything, Friday seemed a gray day, on which rain distinguished itself by not falling. Officially, as late as 9 p.m. Washington lacked so much as a trace of precipitation.

The basic atmospheric boycott of moisture on Friday seemed a continuation of the conditions that have placed the Washington area on the official map of places in the United States experiencing drought conditions.

It seemed possible to say that a winter without snow has given way to a spring without rain.

But a spring that has given us warm days, such as Friday, with its high of 81 degrees, exceeding the April 14 average by 13 degrees. In this, Friday seemed similar to Wednesday, when the mercury climbed even higher, to 86 degrees, 19 above average.

But the books closed on Wednesday, as they appeared to be closing Friday, without recording a trace of rain.

It seemed enough, perhaps, to make readers of Geoffrey Chaucer and his description of showery April in the Canterbury Tales, produce their own shower of tears.

