D.C.-area residents compete for best cherry blossom display “Somewhere Over the Cranebow,” the Ward 6 winner of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petal Porches decorating contest, on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Voting to determine the overall winner is underway on Instagram. (Eric Lee for the Washington Post)

Like many new traditions, habits and hobbies, it started during the pandemic. In 2021, Lauren Stockwell saw an ad for Petal Porches, a new initiative to celebrate Washington’s cherry blossom season from home — away from the crowds at the Tidal Basin. She thought of the tradition of folding 1,000 origami cranes as a way to tie her porch decorations to the blossoms’ Japanese origins and bring positivity to her neighborhood.

So, with plenty of extra time, she opened a YouTube tutorial and got to folding.

Two years later, as the National Cherry Blossom Festival has fully resumed its in-person programming, Stockwell’s Capitol Hill home is again covered in paper cranes to celebrate the city’s favorite spring flower.

By many metrics, the world has moved on from pandemic life. On Monday, President Biden signed a resolution formally ending the coronavirus national emergency; masking requirements in the city are nearly obsolete; and peak bloom on March 26 ushered in Metro’s busiest Sunday since 2015.

But three years after the coronavirus transformed the world, some adaptations, such as working from home — or competing in house-decorating contests for cherry blossom season — have stuck around.

“People drop little notes off. They leave cards. It’s been sort of sweet,” Stockwell said. “It makes me want to do it again.”

More than 300 people participated in this year’s Amazon-sponsored Petal Porches contest. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The event included several competitions, including a winner for best block and the “People’s Petal Porch,” a bracket-style voting competition for the best displays in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. The winners will be announced next week and will receive an Amazon gift card.

Standing outside her home on Wednesday evening, Stockwell, 35, opened Instagram to find that her house, which was selected by National Cherry Blossom Festival staff as the winner in Ward 6, was a finalist against the winning house in Ward 2 in the final round of voting.

“So exciting!” said Stockwell, who was the runner-up in last year’s overall competition.

Across town in Shaw, Scott Hasty opened the door to his rowhouse with a bright smile and brown T-shirt printed with a cherry blossom logo he designed, called “Chocolate and Cherries.” Dash, a white pandemic puppy, followed him through the house, out the back patio and into the alley, where Hasty had transformed his garage door to match his T-shirt design.

This year marks Hasty’s first entry in the competition. The 51-year-old designer seized on the decorating competition as an opportunity to paint his first mural. He started working on it in November, putting in about 40 hours through the winter to complete his artwork in time for the competition.

“Everybody loves cherry blossoms. It’s one of the best things about the city,” Hasty said. “And so I wanted to see if I could do it.”

The main competition consists of two parts. First, festival staff review the entrants and select the top three houses in each D.C. ward, as well as three houses each in Maryland and Northern Virginia. Guest judges then select winners who receive a watercolor rendition of their porch.

Each of the eight ward winners then go to the “People’s Petal Porch” competition, in which viewers vote for the most popular house on the festival’s Instagram account. Virginia and Maryland compete head-to-head for one suburban winner.

Hasty has long admired the other murals in his neighborhood, such as the Watermelon House on Q Street NW, and the “Love” mural in Blagden Alley — both of which attract droves of Instagrammers. He neatly painted “#CherryBlossomHouse” in the corner of his garage in hopes that social media might attract visitors to his mural, too. Visitors have been sparse so far, he said, but the mural will be up year-round.

“I want people to come by and take a picture in front of it and really enjoy it,” Hasty said. “It’s cherry blossoms — it’s kind of a signature. It’s one of the rare nonpolitical signatures of D.C.”

Back on Capitol Hill, Stockwell was expanding the scope of her decorations. She printed out fliers for all the neighbors on her block, encouraging them to join her in decorating their houses, and offering up batches of cranes for them to display. Down the street, pink-and-white versions of Stockwell’s cranes hung in her neighbors’ yards along with pink flowers of their own.

“It was just so lovely to take what she’s done and extend it,” said Nancy Broers. A resident of the block since 1994, Broers attended one of Stockwell’s crane-folding parties, where friends and family were invited for food and drinks and encouraged to help fold. She said she was impressed to see all the support and skill.

“After four folds, I realized I’m not patient enough for this,” she said.

On Wednesday evening, Stockwell lamented the condition of her cranes, which were slightly faded compared to their first bright appearance last month. As families with double strollers walked past, she flipped open a basket labeled for passersby to take their own.

It was empty. She gathered up more cranes and refilled the basket.

