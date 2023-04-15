Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

When the first migrant buses started arriving in D.C. from Texas a year ago this month, the volunteers who came together to welcome the passengers didn't know when those buses would show up, where they would stop or what the people on them would need.

At one point, volunteers stood on different corners near Union Station, giving one another updates through a group chat.

“I see a bus coming!” a volunteer recalled someone typing, before sending another message: “Oh wait; it’s a middle school field trip.”

But by the time the bus carrying Tiffany Burrow arrived, that had changed. The volunteers were ready in ways that left Burrow encouraged and at one point taking a photo of a wheelchair and its occupant.

The wheelchair was not motorized or impressive in any way, but its existence was telling. It showed how, with coordination and communication, volunteers could work across state lines to meet the needs of migrants.

“We can do this really well,” Burrow recalled thinking the day she saw that wheelchair.

In Del Rio, Tex., Burrow is the operations director for the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition migrant processing center, which greets and screens thousands of migrants arriving in the United States each year. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that the state was going to start sending busloads of migrants to the nation’s capital, state officials asked the nonprofit organization to offer migrants that option.

Burrow said she did not feel comfortable doing that without experiencing the trip herself. So, last April, she boarded one of the D.C.-bound buses.

On her bus, the youngest child was not yet 2, and one of the men had a foot injury that required medical attention.

On the bus behind her, set to arrive the next day, sat a pregnant woman who had been experiencing labor pains and a teenager with a disability that had left him unable to walk.

Burrow said the trip took 36 hours, and when her bus finally pulled up to Union Station, she saw volunteers ready to give diapers and wipes to families with small children and offer on-site medical care to the man with the hurt foot. She said volunteers not only fed passengers but also provided familiar food from the migrants’ home countries.

The next day, she waited for the second bus to arrive, knowing the young passenger on it who couldn’t walk was too big for his father to carry and too old to want to be carried. Despite the short notice, she said, the volunteers had a wheelchair waiting.

In another photo she took that day, a boy in a blue jacket sits in the wheelchair as his brother stands at his side.

“I was impressed, I am impressed, by the way they stepped up to the plate and welcomed those in need,” Burrow said of the D.C. volunteers. “It was exciting to see. It was exciting to see it work.”

When Abbot announced that he was sending the buses, many people across the country saw it for what it was: a political stunt. In a statement at the time, Abbot criticized the Biden administration as turning “a blind eye to the border crisis” and said, “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

We can debate Abbot’s actions, and some of us undoubtedly will see a show of strength where others of us see a show of cruelty, but what is not debatable is what happened after those buses started arriving. People stepped up. From a political stunt grew a network of dedicated community members in D.C., New York and elsewhere who now coordinate across state lines to help migrants.

“What started it was no one else was going to do it,” said Madhvi Bahl, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a group of community members and organizations in the D.C. region dedicated to welcoming migrants. She said that because the city didn’t get involved until months after the buses started arriving, volunteers were on their own to greet arrivals, collect supplies and raise money to provide temporary housing.

Bahl was among the people who showed up on April 16, 2022, to greet one of the first buses, and she has since quit her job as a biologist to commit to organizing full time. In the past year, she said, community members have helped about 7,300 migrants who arrived on buses, and they continue to support more than 1,500 people who have decided to stay in the city while their cases make their way through the immigration system. That number, she said, includes about 360 families that are housed by the city at hotels.

The buses stopped coming from Texas in January, but the volunteers are prepared for them to resume at any time. They also continue to welcome between 15 and 20 migrant families arriving by other means each week.

“We’re in a moment in which we as a country have a choice of either expanding welcoming or shutting the door,” said Amy Fischer, who works in migrant rights and was one of the community members who greeted some of the first buses. “And if we choose shutting the door, which is what our politicians are trying to do, we are punishing people [with] death and violence.”

When she learned the buses were coming to D.C., Fischer contacted Burrow to open a line of communication. Burrow said Fischer then helped connect her with people in New York and Chicago when the buses also started heading to those cities. Fischer and Burrow said they hope to see that network grow so migrants who move to other places also will find people ready to help them.

“When I look at this past year, what we’ve been able to do is develop a remarkable model for welcoming people,” Fischer said. She described it as a “system that treats people with dignity and kindness and compassion.”

It’s a system that allows Burrow to let her know when a migrant child heading to D.C. might need something as simple and significant as a wheelchair.

“We were able to say, ‘Who has a wheelchair we can borrow?’ or ‘Let’s try our Buy Nothing groups,’” Fischer recalled, referring to online neighborhood groups whose members give away unwanted items. “It allowed us to mobilize.”

Fischer said she has spent recent days thinking about the past year and the relationships she has formed — and not only with other volunteers.

“I am spending my evening going to the baseball game of an asylum seeker who arrived over the summer with his mother, brother and his daughter,” she said. “It’s in those moments when I’m allowed to sit back and say, ‘My life and my community is so much richer because of these buses.’”

