Man struck and killed by Metro train

A man was struck and killed by a Blue Line train around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Metro Transit Police said. The man, who has not yet been identified, was captured on station cameras walking onto the tracks and into a Metro tunnel near Pentagon City, where he was struck.
The incident caused delays on the Blue Line between Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon for more than an hour. Shuttle buses transported passengers until single-track service between Reagan National Airport and Pentagon City was restored around 11:50 a.m. A spokesperson for Metro Transit Police said the investigation is ongoing.