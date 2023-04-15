The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Man struck and killed by Metro train

Security camera footage showed a man walking into a tunnel near the Pentagon City stop

April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
A man was struck and killed by a Blue Line train around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Metro Transit Police said. The man, who has not yet been identified, was captured on station cameras walking onto the tracks and into a Metro tunnel near Pentagon City, where he was struck.

The incident caused delays on the Blue Line between Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon for more than an hour. Shuttle buses transported passengers until single-track service between Reagan National Airport and Pentagon City was restored around 11:50 a.m. A spokesperson for Metro Transit Police said the investigation is ongoing.

