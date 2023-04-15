Rain comes to Washington, the most all month

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It could have been the people upstairs tipping over the China closet. But that crash and bang Washington heard Saturday afternoon was thunder, the prelude to an afternoon downpour that made the day one of the wettest in weeks. Thunderstorms often seem limited in extent if not in effect, and parts of the region may wonder what all the noise was about. However, the official rain reading for Washington came to a little more than half an inch, with almost all of it measured between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The 0.52 inches reported by the National Weather Service as of 5 p.m. was more than had fallen here in all of April, a time, it may be noted, of showery associations.

Before Saturday, the atmospheric spigots of April had given us the merest trickle of moisture.

April 1 went into the ledgers as producing 0.25 inches. Combined with the meager measurements eked out on two other days, that gave only 0.29 inches until Saturday.

Beyond reassurance that April showers actually exist, the torrents of Saturday provided spectacle for those who witnessed them.

At its peak, the storm flung a curtain of fat, slate-colored raindrops across the Washington landscape, sharply curtailing visibility. Buildings only a mile or two away seemed shadowy presences, gray in color, indistinct in structure.

But thunderstorms have an end to them. At Nationals Park, where weather delayed the start of Saturday’s game, a rainbow finally appeared amid the receding clouds beyond the outfield, and they played baseball.

