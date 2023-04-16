Dancers shimmy and shake at Emancipation Day celebration at BLM Plaza

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They were going to start, he said, with the “Jersey pump.” As the speakers thumped to life, the crowd of about 50 people swooped their arms — bent at the elbow — upward. They clapped their hands and sashayed from side to side. A group fitness instructor bellowed encouragement as he cut through the crowd — all sweat, spandex and celebration.

It was just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the workout was part of a series of events this weekend in Washington to commemorate Emancipation Day, when the city’s enslaved people were freed nearly eight months before Abraham Lincoln issued his famous Emancipation Proclamation.

While Saturday had brought a parade, a concert and fireworks, Sunday’s celebration at Black Lives Matter Plaza — just a few blocks from the White House — was focused on wellness, featuring this fitness routine, go-go performances and live radio broadcasts from two stations.

“We are all about activating spaces, particularly downtown,” said Jason Millison, deputy director of public engagement and strategy for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “It’s free sweat, free swag, free sign-up. We love to come to BLM Plaza and tie events to causes for the city.”

Millison, who is also spearheading the mayor’s FITDC initiative, said they’d be back for another event on Juneteenth. On this morning, he had been on-site since 6 a.m., when patrol cars arrived to block off the plaza, their red-and-blue lights blinking.

Now, one folding table was piled high with cases of bottled water. Nearby, another table was layered with white, FITDC-branded T-shirts. The women handing them out couldn’t resist — they were also shimmying their shoulders to the music.

Millison had one rule, though. He didn’t dance.

Luckily, everyone else was happy to do it for him.

The music paused.

“3, 2, 1,” intoned Jovan Jackson, the group fitness instructor and owner of PR Fitness Camp, showing them a few more dance moves.

He was wiry — practically vibrating with energy — as he dropped to the ground, opening and closing his knees. He pointed his arms to the clear spring sky, knifed by the vapor trails of passing airplanes.

The music started up again — tinkling, electric.

The group of mostly Black women joined him in twerking.

Suddenly, Jackson pulled 69-year-old Wanda Newman to the front of the crowd for a dance solo. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and silver hoop earrings, she seemed to know the entire choreography. She rocked backward onto her heels and put her hands on a parking post for support, her sunglasses sliding down her nose.

“It’s amazing,” Newman said later, wiping her face with a small towel. “I knew Javon would be here. I like being around music and dancing and hyped-up people. It’s a great way to spend the weekend.”

She finished to applause.

In the shade cast by an office building, 32-year-old Kiera Babis clapped for her, then focused on learning the rest of the choreography. The tassels on her leggings twirled around her legs. She tossed her long hair over her shoulders to keep it out of her face.

“It’s a great thing for everybody to get some sun, have some fun, burn some calories,” she said of the class. “Sometimes my daughter will dance with me.”

But not today. Kharsya — 5 years old, her hair pulled back into three tight buns — sat on the curb, leaning over an iPad in an orange case. She scowled, scuffing her bejeweled lavender Crocs against the cement and ignoring her mother.

On I Street, buses and bicyclists were passing. The bells of a nearby church rang out, and a beagle on a long red leash pushed past the dancers. A few pedestrians milled around, pulling out their cellphones to record them.

Jackson brought up more people to perform solos — a trio of women in neon sports bras. A man in calf-high socks. Another man in a cutup white tank top, who crawled across the ground and popped his booty.

“The whole weekend has been fun,” said April Holloway, 42, taking a small break. “I’ve been out all weekend, this is just another thing to be outside for.”

Then, it was finale time.

The music started up again.

This time, the 5-year-old with the iPad couldn’t resist.

Kharsya set the electronic on the curb and threw herself into a cartwheel. Her feet were a lavender blur in the air as her hands connected with the pavement, warm from the late morning sun. She popped up again, triumphant.

The dancers cheered louder.

