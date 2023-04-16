Young girl shot and wounded Sunday in Southeast D.C., police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said. The girl was hit in the back and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. She was conscious and breathing. She was struck at about 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shippen Lane SE and then driven to the 2700 block of Douglass Place SE, according to the police. Investigators did not think she was the intended target of the gunfire, police said.

She had been in the back seat of a car, that was also occupied by two adults, a police official said. The others had not recognized that she had been hit until reaching Douglass Place, the official said.

Douglass Place is about a mile from the shooting scene; Shippen Lane is south of Suitland Parkway and east of the Saint Elizabeths Hospital campus.

Police did not say who the target of the gunfire had been, or why it occurred. They said they were looking for someone in a car who was wearing a ski mask.

Last year in the District, 105 children and teenagers were shot, nearly twice as many as the year before. The uptick led to conversations among lawmakers and leaders citywide, who acknowledged violence among youth as a serious problem but disagreed on how to address it.

