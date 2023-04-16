House set to vote on measure to block D.C. police accountability bill

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the third time this year, the House of Representatives will flex its power over the District to decide whether to block a local bill — this time D.C.'s major police accountability legislation. The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a disapproval resolution to block D.C.'s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act, which would expand public access to police disciplinary records and body-camera footage while restricting certain police tactics.

The effort reflects a broader GOP desire to target D.C. policies to make national political points, as Republicans have used Congress’s oversight powers over D.C. to target the city especially on the issues of crime and policing. House Republicans rejoiced in a large ceremony last month after Congress successfully nullified D.C.'s revised criminal code with help from dozens of Democrats and support from President Biden, a rebuke of the deep-blue city’s legislation that GOP House leadership said would send a message to the nation that the GOP is tough on crime.

Now they’re trying to send another message, this time painting D.C.'s police accountability legislation as an “anti-police” bill that will hurt officer retention and in turn harm public safety. The D.C. police union shares that position, which city officials decry as a false narrative. “Republicans have a tougher time, given all the instances of police brutality around the country, arguing that police accountability is harmful to public safety,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

But the whole episode might end up being anticlimactic: Biden has indicated he will veto the measure if it passes Congress, squashing much of Republicans’ momentum.

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.), who has led the charge to nullify the policing bill, said that did not matter and viewed pressing forward as “the right thing to do.”

“The President’s veto threat will not deter me in the fight to make our nation’s capital safe for all Americans,” he said in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday.

He added: “I urge the president and Congressional Democrats to join our effort — as they did with my previous resolution to block the soft on crime Revised Criminal Code Act. Public safety is not a partisan issue, but a commonsense one.”

Now, even though the disapproval resolution is likely to pass the GOP-majority House, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), D.C.'s nonvoting representative, said the focus is on making sure D.C. does not lose dozens of Democrats like it did last time, although she doesn’t expect that to happen again.

“They don’t care whether it will be vetoed,” Norton said of Republicans. “I think they’re simply taking a stand, first against the District, and then against the reforms in the policing bill.”

Mendelson said Biden’s veto threat “certainly helps,” noting he’s taking the president at his word. Statehood activists, however, still can’t shake a little skepticism. The White House had said the Biden administration opposed the criminal code disapproval resolution — before Biden later announced he would sign it, creating lingering trust issues among advocates.

“Is it great that he said he would veto it? Yes, that’s great, that’s what he should do,” said Josh Burch, who leads Neighbors United for D.C. Statehood. “But he wasn’t honest with us early this year. Fool me once? I don’t know how else we should look at it.”

Still, Burch said he was in a meeting with Senate staff at the time news broke that the White House said Biden would veto the disapproval resolution — and he could see in real time how influential the president’s position was in Democrats’ calculus. Plus, the legislation is similar in nature to the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which House Democrats near universally supported in 2021, assuaging concerns among advocates that large numbers of Democrats in Congress would vote to reject D.C.'s legislation.

Burch credited both local and national civil rights groups for getting an early start lobbying lawmakers and Biden to see the D.C. policing legislation as a mirror of the federal police accountability bill, which Biden supports as well. The efforts ran the gamut, and much more visibly than in the criminal code saga. This time Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Mendelson sent a rare joint letter to congressional leadership urging them not to intervene with D.C.'s policing legislation. Activists have held multiple marches and protests. And the Congressional Black Caucus held a news conference earlier this month coming to the city’s defense as well.

Janai Nelson, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the organization was concerned about the disapproval resolution on two fronts. “One is because we are deeply concerned about police accountability and reimagining policing in ways that actually advance public safety,” Nelson said. In her view, overturning that legislation does not help public safety — and tramples on the will of D.C. voters. The organization joined a coalition of civil rights groups in writing a letter to Biden.

“D. C. did the work to go through the democratic process to revise their policing system — and that then triggered what we think is the second significant affront: and that is a very antidemocratic usurpation of local control by overriding the will of D.C. voters, where there is a plurality Black electorate,” Nelson said.

Congress has authority over D.C. legislation and spending through a provision in the Constitution — but as Norton argued at a news conference last month, exercising that authority is a choice. And Republicans have chosen to exercise it with much greater zeal over the past few months than has been seen in years.

In addition to the disapproval resolutions, the House Oversight Committee has asked city officials to appear for grillings on the issues of crime and policing. Bowser, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III and City Administrator Kevin Donahue are expected to appear at a second hearing May 16. Republicans have argued that they are well-justified in examining crime and policing in the nation’s capital, considering they and their staffs live here, too, and have been victims of crimes in D.C.

While crime overall in D.C. is at 30-year lows, the city is confronting challenges with certain violent offenses, including homicides — up 31 percent compared to the same time last year — and a surge of carjackings. D.C. police union chairman Greggory Pemberton said in the most recent House Oversight hearing that those struggles with violent crime are colliding with major retention and recruitment problems within the police force. He blamed that on the D.C. Council’s “anti-police” legislation, and called the accountability bill — which prohibits the union from negotiating discipline, a provision that has angered the union — “catastrophic” to the force.

Mendelson said the District does need to continue trying to attract more police officers — but argued that is a national challenge, far from specific to D.C. or its laws.

While the disapproval resolution would still be likely to pass in the House, whether it can gain any momentum in the Senate is a whole other question. Those who oppose the policing bill see it as a major bonus that the disapproval resolution isn’t subject to the Senate filibuster — but this time, the bill appears to have a tougher route to a Senate floor vote, if at all.

For one, the disapproval resolution does not have a Senate co-lead carrying the mantle in the other chamber, which typically helps legislation gain traction.

Even if the House passes the resolution on Wednesday, the Senate would be under a significant time constraint to review it before running up against a deadline.

Under the D.C. Home Rule Act, Congress has 60 days to review D.C. bills that deal with criminal justice matters. While the Senate parliamentarian has yet to rule on the exact deadline, congressional staff and observers have a good idea of it. Michael Thorning, director of structural democracy at the Bipartisan Policy Center and who has studied D.C. home rule issues, said that by his calculation, Congress has until about May 8 to review or vote on the D.C. policing bill.

While that might sound like plenty of time, it’s more complicated. Once the House transmits a D.C. disapproval resolution to the Senate, Thorning noted it must sit for 20 days before a senator can call it to the floor for a vote. The only way to bring the resolution to the Senate floor for a vote any sooner than that would be if it advances from the Senate Democratic-led committee with oversight of D.C.

“This is a tight timeline, and this is not a time when it’s easy to get agreement on legislation — especially controversial legislation,” Thorning said.

Whether the Senate could find the will and urgency to make a vote happen may depend on how lawmakers view the strength of the political message they could send on a national scale, Thorning noted. He doubted Republicans would be deterred by Biden’s veto threat, noting that, regardless, they can still use a vote on the policing legislation to “demonstrate a distinction” with Democrats and use it as a wedge issue during campaign season.

“Thousands of bills from the D.C. Council have made it through Congress without the notice of almost any staff or member, because the issues involving the District usually are not of high interest to them,” Thorning said. “But when those [bills] happen to align with issues of national political salience, it puts the District in a position of being the battleground for these broader political fights.”

