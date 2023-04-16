The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in Northeast, D.C. police say

Homicide occurred Saturday morning, according to police.

By
April 16, 2023 at 3:34 a.m. EDT
Listen
1 min

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The homicide was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of W Street NE, said police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.

The site appeared to be a residential street in the Brentwood area, south of Rhode Island Avenue and about a half mile east of the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

Police said Saturday that they were looking for two young men or older teenagers who wore black clothing. The two were last seen about a block from the site of the shooting. No suspects were named and no motive was given. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred indoors or outdoors.

The killing comes as the number of homicides in the city has increased over last year at this time by about 30 percent. The sharp rise has prompted increasing expressions of concern both in the city and on Capitol Hill.

