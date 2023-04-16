Man fatally shot in Northeast, D.C. police say

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.
Police said Saturday that they were looking for two young men or older teenagers who wore black clothing. The two were last seen about a block from the site of the shooting. No suspects were named and no motive was given. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting occurred indoors or outdoors.
The killing comes as the number of homicides in the city has increased over last year at this time by about 30 percent. The sharp rise has prompted increasing expressions of concern both in the city and on Capitol Hill.