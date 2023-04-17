Social Issues Anti-trans bills have doubled since 2022. Our map shows where states stand. Since January, state legislators have introduced more than 400 anti-trans bills — more than the number introduced in the previous four years combined

On Thursday, members of the Montana legislature held a contentious hours-long hearing on a bill to define sex in state law as male or female. In Nebraska, legislators resumed debate on, then voted to advance a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, following a weeks-long filibuster by the bill’s opponents. Two days earlier, the Missouri House approved restrictions on trans girls’ participation in sports and on gender-affirming care for minors. The same day, North Dakota’s governor signed into law a measure to ban trans girls from joining female sports teams in grades K-12 and in college.

The near-daily flurry of simultaneous hearings and votes is the result of a tsunami of anti-trans bills that have been making their way through dozens of states legislatures since January.

As of April 14, legislators have introduced more than 400 such bills, compared to about 156 last year, and more than were introduced over the previous four years combined, according to a Post analysis of data compiled by the ACLU.

At least 29 bills introduced in the past three and a half months have become law, surpassing the total number for all of 2022. (This tracker will be updated periodically throughout the year to reflect new bills that are introduced or enacted.)

Many of the bills, including restrictions on trans girls in school athletics and bans on gender-affirming care for minors, are similar to ones introduced last year. But new targets have also emerged, such as drag shows and gender-affirming care for adults.

Some states have imposed restrictions through executive action. Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) Thursday released the details of an emergency regulation that says recommending or providing gender-affirming care is “an unfair, deceptive, fraudulent, or otherwise unlawful practice” under state law. It will take effect April 27 and expire Feb. 6, 2024. Transgender people of all ages will not be able to get gender-affirming health care without having exhibited three years of a “medically documented, long-lasting, persistent and intense pattern of gender dysphoria,” among other requirements. Bailey’s office said in a statement that the regulation was “an effort to protect children.”

The American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the Endocrine Society and other major medical organizations oppose restrictions on gender-affirming care. The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement in August that called such care “medically necessary and appropriate” for some minors and criticized the “rampant disinformation” spread by those seeking restrictions.

Here’s a closer look at the bills that have become law this year:

What we count as an anti-trans bill

The transgender law map was made using data from the ACLU and Movement Advancement Project and a Washington Post analysis. While there are more bills that could have an adverse impact on trans people, The Post is only counting legislation that explicitly targets transgender rights.

