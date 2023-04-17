Rubenstein spent years preserving objects. Now he’s looking for meaning.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Rubenstein is a billionaire philanthropist who has spent a fortune preserving pieces of America's history and culture. He's bought originals of the Declaration of Independence and Magna Carta for public display and helped renovate the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress.

But lately Rubenstein is working on something more abstract. In a new television series set to air on PBS beginning April 26, Rubenstein plays host and travels the country to examine the meaning behind some of the great icons of American character.

From Fenway Park to the Hollywood sign, from the cowboy to the bald eagle, “Iconic America” aims to look beyond physical objects at the history that shaped them and the powerful feelings they inspire. It is, in almost every case, a surprising journey; the familiar emblems are never quite as straightforward as they appear.

“When you learn the history of these things, it does make you realize how little you really know,” Rubenstein said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And that’s really what I had in mind, just educating people more about the country’s history and making people open their minds about things they didn’t know about.”

Conceived during the pandemic and social justice protests of the past few years, the show lands at a time of political strife and division. People can’t agree on what it means to be American, on who gets to tell America’s story.

In some ways, Rubenstein, 72, is an unlikely figure to wade into that morass. The co-founder of the private equity giant Carlyle Group has become something of an icon in his own right as the ultimate Washington insider, connected to the most powerful people of both political parties and some of the capital’s biggest institutions (he’s board chairman at the Kennedy Center and the National Gallery).

He has written books about history and hosted two other TV shows where he interviews historians. But Rubenstein wanted to reach for something outside his comfort zone — and maybe get viewers to stretch along with him.

“I didn’t really know if it would work because I hadn’t done something like this before,” Rubenstein said. “I didn’t know whether people would get bored of seeing an old gray-haired guy asking question of all these other people around the country.”

To discuss the show with a reporter, Rubenstein chose to meet in the Members Room of the Library of Congress. The setting is a multilayered symbol, its opulent wood paneling an 1890s vision of public grandeur, a gathering place for members of Congress that embodies both democracy and exclusivity. At one end of the room an allegorical mural represents Law; at the other, History.

“This room is one that I spend a lot of time in,” Rubenstein said. Every few months for the past seven years, Rubenstein has hosted a dinner at the library for any member of Congress who wants to attend. He also invites a prominent historian — Jon Meacham, David McCullough and Douglas Brinkley have headlined — and the group gathers first in the Members Room for drinks and to see artifacts from the library’s collection that relate to the historian’s latest work.

It’s his way of helping ensure that those who come to Washington to make laws understand the history that brought them there.

“The representative democracy that we were given by the Founding Fathers was premised to some extent on having an informed citizenry,” Rubenstein said. “The theory is that if you have an informed citizenry, you might have a … better government.”

And how’s that working out? Rubenstein won’t take the bait, but said the effort got him thinking about ways to reach an even broader audience through television.

Nearly four years ago, he contacted WETA, Washington’s PBS affiliate, to explore ideas for a television series that went beyond the studio interview format he’d done with them before.

“He clearly wanted to do more, to be out in the world and on location and immersed in the history that he was trying to learn about. So that seemed intriguing,” said John Wilson, who oversees national content at WETA.

The station recommended some production partners, and Rubenstein clicked with Show of Force, a team that has produced documentaries on subjects from the Atlanta child murders of the late ’70s and early ’80s to the technology of recorded music.

Maro Chermayeff, one of the company’s founders, said she and her partners zeroed in on the show’s theme by getting to know Rubenstein — whose dry, deadpan speaking style did not immediately strike her as host material.

“When we began to talk about iconic symbols, David was really into it,” Chermayeff said. “He really knew the terrain and embraced the concept — to dig deeper, get out in the world, look at iconic items from a new perspective.”

Choosing what symbols to tackle was a group effort that spanned months. They wanted geographic diversity — taking in the whole country — as well as a variety of concepts, not just old buildings or statues.

Rubenstein and PBS plan to accompany the show’s debut with grants to local PBS affiliates to get the word out to school systems and materials to help teachers develop curriculums around the subjects.

Some of the eight topics seem straight out of a high school history book, such as the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge, but all take aim at the gaps between the past and modern perception. Most notably: the Gadsden flag (the yellow one that says “Don’t tread on me”) and the granite Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Ga.

“The first episode produced or started, right out of the gate, was the Gadsden flag,” Chermayeff said. “We knew we were really interested in that story because the Jan. 6 riots had happened and that flag was everywhere. And we were like, is that really the intended meaning of it?”

The history led Rubenstein to the waterfront at Charleston, S.C., where Christopher Gadsden — who designed the flag in 1775 — owned the wharf where thousands of people forcibly taken from Africa were brought to be enslaved. From its origins as a symbol of America on the high seas, the flag has taken on different meanings to different people. Violent footage of Jan. 6, 2021, with insurrectionists carrying the yellow flags as they stormed the U.S. Capitol, make a jarring contrast in the episode with a group of U.S. soldiers who rallied around the flag in Afghanistan.

Stone Mountain, Rubenstein said, was “maybe the most exhilarating in some ways, an eye-opener.”

He knew little about the huge rendering of Confederate heroes Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis carved into a granite mountain in Georgia. And everything he learned in filming the episode surprised him, from the laser-light shows there that revel in nostalgia for the Lost Cause to the Black preacher who heads up the board overseeing the attraction.

Not to mention the fact that the monument was completed in the 1970s and dedicated by then-Vice President Spiro Agnew. “Can you imagine?” Rubenstein said. “Dedicating this monument to the Confederacy, and many of these people saying, look, this was the Lost Cause and slavery wasn’t so bad …[that] we weren’t fighting to preserve slavery?”

Filmmaker Sam Pollard, who directed that episode, said he was especially moved by interviewing the Black residents of a community adjacent to Stone Mountain and hearing their memories of the Ku Klux Klan holding massive rallies at the site.

“I found these stories interesting, and something that we need to hear,” said Pollard, who is Black. He said he hopes the series is an antidote to “this whole notion of the 'woke’ syndrome … The fact that certain groups of people feel like you can’t dig into American history and look at it in a complicated way or you’re not really American — I think that makes this series extremely important.”

Rubenstein said he’s not out to provoke ideological tensions. He got his start in Washington working for the Carter White House more than 40 years ago, but Rubenstein said he has cultivated an apolitical reputation ever since. No political donations; friends on both sides of the aisle.

“I’m trying generally not to get into those kind of battles,” he said. “I’m trying to give you history straight down the middle.”

But the subjects are what they are. At Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox really did resist integration longer than other Major League teams. France sent the Statue of Liberty not to welcome immigrants, but “to say to Americans, thank you for our friendship and congratulations on getting rid of slavery,” Rubenstein said. Some of the earliest cowboys were Black and Hispanic.

A few years ago, Rubenstein paid for renovations at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and James Madison’s Montpelier that highlighted the communities of enslaved people who lived and worked there. Critics called him “too woke, and said I had forced them to discuss the fact that Jefferson and Madison were slave owners,” he said.

“Obviously that’s ridiculous. They were slave owners,” he said. “You’re always going to be criticized. If you’re afraid of ever being criticized, you will probably wind up doing nothing.”

