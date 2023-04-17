D.C. mural of Black icon Paul Robeson defaced

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A mural of Black icon Paul Robeson — a 20th century singer and civil rights activist criticized amid McCarthyism for his communist ideology — was defaced in the U Street corridor Sunday night, witnesses said.

As first seen on the Twitter account Washingtonian Problems, the vandalism was captured in a brief video shot in an alley in the 1300 block of U Street NW. The video shows a person with a mustache and wearing a stocking cap covering images of Robeson with silver spray paint.

“Why are you defacing Black history in D.C.?” someone asks in the video. The painter does not reply.

Jason Taylor, who shot the video, said he was out with friends in the U Street area Sunday about 9 p.m. when they caught the person in the act.

“We didn’t want to approach him because we didn’t know his mind state,” Taylor said. “When the police approached him, he took off on a skateboard.”

D.C. police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taylor said he wasn’t sure what motivated the vandalism. Robeson, who died in 1976, was criticized for his communist beliefs during his lifetime, and his politics are often dissected during discussions of his legacy.

A Renaissance man — he was a college football hero who became lionized for his rich bass voice in performances of “Ol’ Man River,” to name just one example — Robeson praised the Soviet Union, visiting the nation under Joseph Stalin in the 1930s.

“Here, I am not a Negro but a human being for the first time in my life,” he said after one trip. “I walk in full human dignity.”

In the United States, Robeson was interrogated by the House Un-American Activities Committee at the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s.

“You are the non-patriots, and you are the un-Americans, and you ought to be ashamed of yourselves,” he told the committee.

Yet for his music and his leftist politics, many considered Robeson — the son of an enslaved person who spoke out against fascism abroad and Jim Crow at home — a towering figure of the past century.

“My father captured the imagination of the black community, which forced the larger community to accept him as a hero,” Robeson’s son Paul Robeson Jr. told The Post in 1989. “Dad was a father of civil rights … a symbol of our cultural, athletic, political strengths.”

Taylor, who said he works at a D.C. charter school, was angry about the mural’s demise. Robeson isn’t as popularly known as figures such as Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., he said. This wall that honored him had been ruined.

“He’s one of those figures we don’t talk about,” Taylor said. “To deface his picture — it was very disrespectful.”

Abdur-Rahim Muhammad, who has owned a martial arts studio for decades in the building the mural adorns, said the mural is the largest tribute to Robeson in the world: 144 feet long and 31 feet high. It’s a worthy tribute to a man who fought against racism and colonialism while also battling for workers’ rights, he said.

“When Robeson was doing his work, he was pretty much out there by himself,” he said.

Cory Lee Stowers, who painted the mural in 2015 and is the founder of the street art organization Art B.L.O.C, said the piece has been defaced repeatedly over the years. On Monday, at least seven other tags appeared beside the recently applied paint.

Stowers wasn’t offended. He blamed the District’s failure to engage young graffiti writers in public arts programs, pointing out there should be space for them to make art just as there are skate parks for skateboarders.

“People are trying to ascribe a motive to [the vandalism],” he said. “I think it’s more about a young’un not really having an appreciation for murals.”

Repairing the mural will cost up to $1,000 and will required up to 30 hours of work, Stowers said, and those interested in helping should follow Art B.L.O.C on Instagram.

A quote attributed to Robeson above the mural’s images remains undamaged.

“I make no separation between my work as an artist, and my work as a human being,” it reads.

