“So much of this was exactly what our family experienced,” I explained to my exhausted son, after picking him up from another 10-hour rehearsal last week. He was just a couple of days from opening night for his theater department’s spring production of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” and I wanted him to have a deeper connection to the fear and betrayal his hen should be feeling after her eggs were seized by the totalitarian, animal version of Joseph Stalin — a boar named Napoleon.

The production was an ambitious choice by the teachers at D.C.'s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where my son is a sophomore. Not only were they reaching back more than 75 years to an allegory written by an English journalist, they were doing it as a musical.

The lessons of that book, alas, are not stale.

As these public school kids studying diction and Greek tragedies and Shakespeare deployed their talents to convey the dangers of propaganda and totalitarian rule for this production, they were under attack by the human version of Orwell’s pigs.

“Your schools are not only dropout factories, they’re inmate factories,” Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) said in a congressional hearing in March where he questioned D.C. leaders about juvenile crime. Palmer called the schools “crappy.”

Inmate factories. This is coming from a man from Alabama. Where public schools rank 47th in the nation.

Palmer is acting out the dangerous cycles of extremism and national politics.

He was like the pigs, convincing the rest of the farm animals of their stupidity as they struggled to learn the alphabet. His politics reflect the dangerous, simplistic divisions that the pigs created when they boiled down their Seven Laws of Animalism — Four legs good. Two legs bad.

(This, of course, left the hens confused.)

Palmer’s condemnation of thousands of D.C. schoolchildren is fueled by his party’s attack on Democratic-led cities, the good-and-bad division the GOP is sowing. They’re leading an effort to overturn bills the D.C. Council created, big brothering their way into a proxy war on urban cities that are led by Democrats and populated mostly by people of color.

And I remembered his words each time Moyo Ifafore — a senior headed to Carnegie Mellon University in the fall — gave a powerful, searing performance as the dictator pig Napoleon. Or when senior Rainah Taylor — heading to the New School in the fall — held down the show with a consistent, flawless performance as Napoleon’s lieutenant, Squealer. And every single time senior Abdullah Muhammad — going to the Berklee College of Music as a songwriting major — opened his mouth, whether in velvet song or to deliver chills with Old Major’s stirring, inspiring speech that set the revolution in motion.

The kids rehearsed months, long into the night, then gave performances to sold-out crowds and scrambled to finish trig and AP history homework too.

The score of the entire musical was reimagined (thanks to Grammy-nominated Duke Ellington alum, Maimouna Youssef, also known as Mumu Fresh), transformed from the traditional, swelling roll of old musicals to fresh gospel, hip-hop, go-go and jazz. (Full disclosure, my son was a hen and the show’s drummer.) The kids learned all that, then they commuted back home on the Metro and one or two buses. Because these aren’t the kids who live nearby in posh Georgetown, where their public school is located.

“For many children, childhood is a luxury,” said Eric Ruffin, the director of the play who is also a professor at Howard University, in his message in the program, a message he repeated to the audience each night, often through a choked-up dam holding back his emotions.

“We’ve had more school shootings than we’ve had days in the school year so far,” he said one of those nights. “Children jokingly assess whether gun shots or firecrackers are piercing the silence of night skies.”

The stages and classrooms at Duke — and the faith their instructors have in them — is their haven.

There are schools all over D.C. with kids giving these kinds of performances on stages, in classrooms, on fields, pitches and courts, with instructors as passionate as Ruffin. Y’all get to hear about this one from me simply because I’ve got a front-row seat.

And also because there’s something biting and salient about this particular show and what it means in America today.

When I was lecturing my son about the dangers of totalitarianism as he rehearsed his (few) lines as a hen, I brought up how his great-grandmother’s hat shop was seized after the communists took over Prague. Or the way our entire family learned to talk quietly and in code when we were on the phone or in their homes. Or the divisions that were sown because my parents left for America and those who stayed behind suffered consequences for that move.

“Oh yeah. I get it,” my son said. “Squealer is totally Fox News.”

There it was. After nearly a century, the teenage eyeroll to mom’s history lesson proved we humans remain in a cycle, a terrible one.

The kids all got it. Ruffin knew they saw the parallels to Orwell’s world in today’s rising nationalism, power dynamics and propaganda. Through pigs and chickens and horses, they grasped the power of corruption on a national level. And on a street level.

“Essentially the practice of oppression is learned behavior,” Ruffin said.

At the end of the final performance on Saturday, some of the seniors gave end-of-high school speeches.

They thanked each other for support, marveled at their growth and fellowship.

Then Old Major gave the mic drop.

“What I want y’all to take away from it is cycles,” said Abdullah, the honey-voiced vocalist who played Old Major, the Bull and the Pigeon. “This show’s about cycles and how things repeat … and what is it that we can do to end those cycles and those generational curses. Thank you.”

