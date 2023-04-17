EPA investigator named as new U.S. Park Police chief

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A former Secret Service agent and top Environmental Protection Agency investigator has been named the new chief of the U.S. Park Police, putting an outsider in charge of the agency for the first time in recent years. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Jessica M. Taylor, 47, is currently the director of the EPA’s criminal investigations division, where she has worked for the past six years, managing a team of 200 staff members and investigators enforcing federal statutes such as the Clean Air Act. She replaces former chief Pamela A. Smith, who was promoted to the post in 2021 and then stepped down a year later to take a position in the D.C. police department.

Smith was a longtime commander in the Park Police, as was her predecessor Robert MacLean. Before her post at the EPA, Taylor spent nearly seven years in the Agriculture Department’s inspector general’s office. Upon graduation from college, she spent nearly 11 years as a Secret Service agent in the D.C. area, according to her LinkedIn page.

Unlike Smith’s promotion in 2021, which was heralded with a news conference, Taylor’s promotion was announced April 3 with the posting of a news release on the National Park Service website. The release said she would begin the job in “early May.” Taylor was hired by Jennifer Flynn, the Park Service’s associate director of visitor and resource protection, who also oversees the Park Service’s law enforcement programs, including the Park Police. The Park Service declined to make Taylor available for an interview.

The Park Police patrol the national parks and monuments in the District, New York City and San Francisco, including the Presidio and Ocean Beach in San Francisco and large swaths of parkland throughout Washington, as well as the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The department, which also conducts criminal investigations and dignitary protection, has repeatedly declined over the years to state how many sworn officers it employs, and said in the news release announcing Taylor’s hire that she will oversee “a workforce” of 560 employees in the three cities.

Kenneth Spencer, the chairman of the Park Police officers union, said he knew nothing about Taylor and had not heard from her. A Park Police commander supported by the union was bypassed by Flynn.

Taylor takes over a police department that has been criticized for its failing communications system and that is dealing with potential fallout from a fatal shooting by one of its officers last month that triggered a federal civil rights investigation. A Park Police officer, working along with D.C. police, climbed into the back of a car where 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin was sleeping behind the wheel. When officers tried to grab Martin, he drove off with the officer in the back seat. The officer then shot and killed Martin.

In a previous Park Police killing, of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar in 2017, there was no body-camera footage because Park Police did not use body cameras or in-car cameras, though the shooting was captured by a camera in a Fairfax County officer’s car. When Smith took over in 2021, she took immediate steps to equip officers with body cameras, resulting in footage capturing the killing of Martin.

Taylor said in the news release that she often worked alongside the Park Police during her years in the Secret Service, and that “Most of us carry those first years in policing long into our career.” Taylor also said, “My commitment is to ‘people first, mission always,’ as we protect people, protect parks, and above all operate with transparency and integrity.”

The Park Police have faced criticism for not being transparent. The department has a long-standing policy of not releasing the names of officers involved in shootings. It has not released the identity of the officer who shot and killed Martin, did not release the names of the officers who shot Ghaisar, and refused for years to answer questions about the Ghaisar case. Most recently, a Park Police spokesman declined to say whether the officers in that case, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, were still employed by the department.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

