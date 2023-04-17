Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once you see it, you start to think: What did I just see? I will pause for a while to let you see for yourself. Look at these two photos. One is the well-known front elevation of the National Gallery of Art’s East Building, designed by I.M. Pei. The other is one of the entrances to Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., designed by Vlastimil Koubek.

You can’t tell me those two things don’t look pretty darn similar.

It was Teresa Lachin who saw it first, or who pointed it out to me, anyway. Lachin is an architectural historian interested in the lesser-known aspects of Montgomery County’s built environment.

Lakeforest Mall closed last month and, if all goes to plan, will be demolished next year to make way for a new development. Before that happens, Lachin is compiling a history of the mall. And it was while visiting Lakeforest and photographing it that she had her epiphany: The entrance to what was originally Woodward & Lothrop is a mini-East Building.

Advertisement

“I think it’s very tantalizing,” she said.

Of course, “tantalizing” comes from Tantalus, the Greek mythological figure doomed to spend eternity with satisfaction just out of reach. And so it may be with this story.

Here’s what we know: The two buildings opened within months of each other, Pei’s East Building on June 1, 1978, and Koubek’s Lakeforest Mall on Sept. 12, 1978.

“I guess Koubek would have known of I.M. Pei,” Lachin said. “Certainly everyone knew who Pei was in the 1970s.”

Pei (1917-2019) was one of the 20th century’s most famous architects, credited with breathing new life into the modernist style with buildings that were spare but elegant. In 1968, he was selected to design an additional building for the National Gallery of Art. One of Pei’s challenges was to fit the building on one of Washington’s typically oddly shaped parcels of land. This he did by drawing a line across the spot’s trapezoidal footprint, creating two triangles.

Advertisement

Koubek was no slouch himself. A refugee from Czechoslovakia, Koubek (1927-2003) built a thriving practice in Washington. He designed a lot of offices, apartments and hotels in and around the District. He did the renovation of the Willard Hotel. He designed the tallest building in Baltimore, what was known upon its completion in 1973 as the USF&G Building and is today the Transamerica Tower.

Is it just coincidence that a mall and a museum echo each other?

“I think it’s more of an homage,” said Lachin. “I think Koubek was taking inspiration, and maybe even some liberties, in recognizing this incredible thing that Pei had designed.”

It’s true that sketches of Pei’s East Building started appearing years before construction on it began. It’s possible Koubek would have seen them. Perhaps that mall entrance was a little in-joke?

Advertisement

“It’s a logical conclusion but no smoking gun,” said Eric Jenkins, a District architect who has taught at Catholic University and the University of Maryland.

Jenkins sounded amused when I pointed out the similarities, seemingly tickled by the sheer loopiness of it. But, he said, it could be two entirely independent solutions to a similar challenge.

“Mall buildings are basically boxes,” Jenkins said. So are museums.

The two are essentially the same thing: a large, windowless structure, a couple of stories high, that holds stuff inside.

How do you show visitors where the entrance is? One way is to have a recessed entry with a canopy over it.

“It’s almost formulaic,” Jenkins said. “You can see the logic behind both of them.”

I spoke with Koubek’s daughter, Jana Koubek, who told me that any of his colleagues who might have known about the mall entrance and the East Building have died. She herself doesn’t remember any particular connection between her father and Pei.

“I don’t know whether they ever crossed paths,” she said.

Perhaps the answer sits in the storage unit holding her father’s voluminous archives. It’s full of sketches, blueprints and correspondence. Could a piece of paper shed light on this architectural mystery?

GiftOutline Gift Article