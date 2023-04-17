Fairfax grand jury declines to indict officer who killed man near Tysons

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

A Fairfax County grand jury on Monday declined to indict a Fairfax police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man suspected of shoplifting from Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax prosecutors said. Caleb Kershner, a lawyer for Sgt. Wesley Shifflett, said prosecutors had sought an indictment for manslaughter over the shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson, but told him the panel would not issue a “true bill.” A grand jury rejecting a proposed indictment from prosecutors is rare.

“It’s not surprising to me that the grand jury saw right through this,” Kershner said. “Thank God for the grand jury.”

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano had scheduled a news conference for noon to announce a development in the case, but his office abruptly canceled it without explanation.

Later Monday, Descano issued a statement saying he had met with Johnson’s family and told them he expected an indictment, “so I can only imagine their pain and shock when they received the news that the officer — who shot and killed their unarmed son — was not indicted.” Two people familiar with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss secret grand jury proceedings, said two Fairfax homicide detectives presented more than two hours of information along with the body-camera video of the shooting.

Under Virginia law, only police officers, not prosecutors, are permitted to be in the grand jury room, so “I can’t say for sure what information was conveyed to the grand jurors,” Descano said. “In light of this outcome, I am evaluating all options on the path forward and continue to grieve Timothy’s loss.”

The fatal shooting occurred after Johnson, 37, was thought to have stolen a pair of sunglasses from the Nordstrom department store on the night of Feb. 22, authorities said. Tysons security alerted the Fairfax police, and officers soon spotted Johnson and began chasing him on foot through the store, a parking lot and then across Fashion Boulevard to a wooded area near Route 7.

Body-cam video from one of the officers shows him catching up to Johnson. Police have said that in the darkness, after yelling at Johnson to “Get on the ground!”, two officers fired. One shot struck Johnson in the chest, killing him. Johnson had stopped running and was crouching, police said. After watching the video, a lawyer for Johnson’s family called it “an execution.”

Fairfax police Chief Kevin Davis announced last month that the department would fire Shifflett, a seven-year veteran, over the incident, saying his actions “do not meet the expectations of our police department.” Shifflett’s lawyers said he would fight the termination. The other officer who fired his gun, James Sadler, remains with the department, officials have said.

Kershner said Shifflett’s actions were legal and reasonable. “When someone goes into a tumble, turns toward you in an aggressive manner, and starts digging into their waistband exactly as if they were pulling a gun, what other reasonable conclusion can a person draw?”

Descano did not immediately comment.

Carl Crews, a lawyer for Johnson’s family, said the family did not wish to comment Monday.

Edited surveillance footage taken inside the Nordstrom store at the mall shows a man, identified as Johnson, entering the store at 6:13 p.m., according to a time stamp on the video. About nine minutes later, Johnson is recorded in an area of the store with sunglasses, where police said employees began to suspect a “larceny was about to occur.” The department said that at 6:23 p.m., staff called Fairfax Police’s Tysons Urban Team, which responded to the store. The officers soon began chasing Johnson.

At 6:31 p.m., the two officers are seen entering the wooded area. After Shifflett yells “Get on the ground,” a slowed-down version of his camera footage appears to show Johnson on the ground. Shifflett fires twice. A third shot can be heard just over two seconds later, as someone is heard saying “stop reaching.” A voice — presumably Johnson’s — can be heard saying, “I’m not reaching for nothing. I don’t have nothing,” as other responders are around him.

Melissa Johnson, Timothy Johnson’s mother, said after the incident that her son should never have been shot and that she hoped the officers would be held accountable.

“My truth is that I am a Black mother and I have a Black son,” Johnson said. “And the truth of my people’s experience here is that freedom, liberty and the basic human rights have cost the lives of not just many Black people, but of many White people, as well.”

In the 83-year history of the Fairfax County police, only one Fairfax officer has ever been charged with a crime for an on-duty shooting. In 2013, Officer Adam Torres fatally shot John B. Geer as he stood unarmed in the doorway of his Springfield home. There was no body-camera footage, but four nearby officers reported that Geer had not made any threatening movements before Torres suddenly shot him once in the chest.

After Fairfax police refused to cooperate with Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond Morrogh for more than a year, Morrogh obtained a second-degree murder indictment for Torres in 2015. Torres pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2016 and served ten months in jail. Fairfax paid Geer’s teenage daughters a $2.95 million settlement.

Ed Nuttall, one of Torres’ lawyers, is now running for commonwealth’s attorney against Descano. He said he felt badly for Johnson’s family, who lost a loved one and had been told that an indictment was imminent. “This is not a game,” Nuttall said. “This is real life and he’s making a mockery of it by putting politics over public safety.”

Kershner said Shifflett was cooperative with Fairfax police and gave a statement to homicide detectives, even though he had a right to remain silent in the criminal investigation. “He has nothing to hide,” Kershner said of Shifflett. “He’s been very forthright, very honest. It’s an earth-shattering situation. Someone died. No officer goes to work wanting this to happen.”

But Kershner was adamant that Shifflett’s actions were justified. “If that man [Johnson] had had a gun, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” Shifflett said. “By the time the gun is pulled, any expert will tell you, you don’t have time to shoot them, you’re dead. It’s very tragic what happened here. But you don’t just charge officers. The fact that the commonwealth’s attorney has attempted to indict an officer acting in accordance with the law has a chilling effect on other police officers.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a standard for reviewing police shootings, which is they are to be judged from the officer’s perspective at the moment of the shooting, and whether the officer reasonably perceived a threat to himself or others. “The law is quite clear,” Kershner said. “At least the grand jury has shown some restraint.”

