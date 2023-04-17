Fairfax police investigate death of woman found shot in car at hospital

Police said that on April 13 just before 11 a.m., a community member saw an unconscious woman in the hospital parking lot on Holland Road.

Emergency responders found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria in the passenger seat of her vehicle. A preliminary examination revealed that Ochoa Guerrero had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Surveillance footage captured two men parking Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle a little after 1 a.m. and leaving the area. They were then picked up by another SUV, police said.