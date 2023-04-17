Fairfax police investigate death of woman found shot in car at hospital

Police in Fairfax County are investigating the death of a woman found with a gunshot wound in her car in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital.
Emergency responders found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria in the passenger seat of her vehicle. A preliminary examination revealed that Ochoa Guerrero had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.
Surveillance footage captured two men parking Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle a little after 1 a.m. and leaving the area. They were then picked up by another SUV, police said.
Police did not immediately disclose additional details surrounding Ochoa Guerrero’s death.