Local Crime & Public Safety

Fairfax police investigate death of woman found shot in car at hospital

By
April 17, 2023 at 12:39 p.m. EDT
Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in her car in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital. (Fairfax County Police Department)
Police in Fairfax County are investigating the death of a woman found with a gunshot wound in her car in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital.

Police said that on April 13 just before 11 a.m., a community member saw an unconscious woman in the hospital parking lot on Holland Road.

Emergency responders found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria in the passenger seat of her vehicle. A preliminary examination revealed that Ochoa Guerrero had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Surveillance footage captured two men parking Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle a little after 1 a.m. and leaving the area. They were then picked up by another SUV, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose additional details surrounding Ochoa Guerrero’s death.

