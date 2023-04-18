Man arrested in fatal stabbing after dispute on Metrobus in Wheaton area

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Police in Montgomery County have arrested a D.C. man in a fatal stabbing that occurred April 5 after a dispute on a Metrobus in the Wheaton area, according to authorities. Tyrone Joseph Curtis, 34, of Southwest Washington was charged with first-degree murder and was ordered held without bail following a court hearing on Monday in Montgomery County District Court, according to police and online court records.

Curtis is charged with fatally stabbing 28-year-old Amontae Robert Cunningham of Rockville. Court records show he is being represented by the public defender’s office. Efforts to reach his attorney on Tuesday morning were not immediately successful.

Police said the two men were arguing aboard the bus about 12:25 p.m. when Curtis took out a knife. Police said the driver briefly calmed the argument, but it started again, and the driver stopped the bus near University Boulevard West and Amherst Avenue.

Police said Cunningham got off the bus and Curtis followed. That’s when the stabbing occurred, they said. Cunningham was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, police said they identified Curtis as a suspect on April 10 and arrested him on Friday on University Boulevard. Police announced the arrest on Monday.

